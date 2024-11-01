We'll hear sweet soul from Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, Sam Cooke, and Al Green, and listen to songs of the spirit from Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin.
UpFront Soul #2024.11 Playlist
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975
Curtis Mayfield Kung Fu Sweet Exorcist Ebony Rhythm Band Drugs Aren't Cool (Instrumental) VA - Cold Heat - Heavy Funk Rarities 1968-1974 Vol. 1 Stevie Wonder You Haven't Done Nothin' Fulfillingness' First Finale
Deodato September 13 Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert Sai Galaxy Hold Me Tonight (feat. Steve Monite) Okere
Smokey Robinson & the Miracles When the Words from Your Heart Get Caught in Your Throat The 35th Anniversary Collection Disc 3 Tyrone Ashley's Funky Music Machine I Want My Baby Back (Instrumental) Let Me Be Your Man Dyke & the Blazers You Are My Sunshine Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles
Little Richard Ready Teddy Horace Silver The Preacher Sam Cooke Nothing Can Change This Love
Kashmere Stage Band Keep Doing It Kaleta x Kronan Awe Tony Sarfo & the Funky Afrosibi I Beg "Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983"
Syl Johnson Try Me (1967) Syl Johnson-The Complete Twinight Singles Sunny & the Sunliners "Smile Now, Cry Later" Mr. Brown Eyed Soul San Francisco Christian Center The Promise Sounds of the San Francisco Christian Center Cultures of Soul
Nina Simone Come By Here Good Lord It Is Finished Al Green Stop and Check Myself Back Up Train Ben Branch & the Operation Breadbasket Orchestra Yield Not to Temptation Last Request Chess
Aretha Franklin You'll Never Walk Alone Amazing Grace Carla Thomas Move On Drifter Comfort Me Atlantic Bo Diddley Who May Your Lover Be Chess Box
Richie Havens The Dolphins Resume: The Best of Richie Havens Black Rock Yeah Yeah Linda Lyndell What a Man Stax 50th Anniversary
ENDRECHERI Oh?. Love Faders
Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black! Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985