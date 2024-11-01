Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.11 Playlist



Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975



Curtis Mayfield Kung Fu Sweet Exorcist

Ebony Rhythm Band Drugs Aren't Cool (Instrumental) VA - Cold Heat - Heavy Funk Rarities 1968-1974 Vol. 1

Stevie Wonder You Haven't Done Nothin' Fulfillingness' First Finale



Deodato September 13 Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert

Sai Galaxy Hold Me Tonight (feat. Steve Monite) Okere



Smokey Robinson & the Miracles When the Words from Your Heart Get Caught in Your Throat The 35th Anniversary Collection Disc 3

Tyrone Ashley's Funky Music Machine I Want My Baby Back (Instrumental) Let Me Be Your Man

Dyke & the Blazers You Are My Sunshine Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles



Little Richard Ready Teddy

Horace Silver The Preacher

Sam Cooke Nothing Can Change This Love



Kashmere Stage Band Keep Doing It

Kaleta x Kronan Awe

Tony Sarfo & the Funky Afrosibi I Beg "Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983"





Syl Johnson Try Me (1967) Syl Johnson-The Complete Twinight Singles

Sunny & the Sunliners "Smile Now, Cry Later" Mr. Brown Eyed Soul

San Francisco Christian Center The Promise Sounds of the San Francisco Christian Center Cultures of Soul



Nina Simone Come By Here Good Lord It Is Finished

Al Green Stop and Check Myself Back Up Train

Ben Branch & the Operation Breadbasket Orchestra Yield Not to Temptation Last Request Chess



Aretha Franklin You'll Never Walk Alone Amazing Grace

Carla Thomas Move On Drifter Comfort Me Atlantic

Bo Diddley Who May Your Lover Be Chess Box



Richie Havens The Dolphins Resume: The Best of Richie Havens

Black Rock Yeah Yeah

Linda Lyndell What a Man Stax 50th Anniversary



ENDRECHERI Oh?. Love Faders





Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

