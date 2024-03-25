Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Carlito Lassa

JE DEVIENS MALHEUREUSE

CARLITO CHANTE PANGALA

Rythmes et Musique – 1980s



3) 4 Étoiles

BA RELATIONS

DANCE

Tangent - 1985



4) Dodo Munoko

MARIAH

EZA RYTHME

Glenn Music - 1994



5) Mascot de Katalas

CHATIMENT

DIAMANT

Cyrique Bassoka Productions – 2010



6) Madilu

YAYA

L’EAU

JPS – 2004



7) Saboukoulou Victor

MADJA

LES GRANDS SUCCÉS DES EDITIONS SAMAY

Sonafric – 1976



8) Marechal Rive-Kono et Ayatollah Pachamac de Viva la Musica

SAMI COINTREAU

LES JEUNES EN VOGUE

Sonodisc - 1991



9) Viva la Música de Papa Wemba

PRIERE

LA VOIE DE MAITRE : HOMMAGE A PAPA WEMBA

Papa Wemba – 2021



10) Shora Mbemba & Super Choc

BULA TAMACK

CYCLONE

Air B. Mas Production – 2010



11) Pela Simba

BANA YA MIGUEL

PELA SIMBA

Ledoux Records – 1994



12) Franco & O.K. Jazz

MOSAKA YA KILO

FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITIONS POPULAIRES

Planet Ilunga – 2024



13) Luambo Makiadi Franco

BANINGA TOKOLA NA BANGO

OK JAZZ 66 ANS

Air Monde Culture – 2023



14) Vicky & Lovy du Zaire

AH MARIE-JOSÉE BANDEKO

VICKY & LOVY DU ZAIRE (1971, 1972, 1973)

Sonodisc – 1993



15) Bombenga Wewando & Groupe Vox Africa du Zaire

KAGI

LE GRAND RETOUR DE BOMBENGA WEWANDO : L’AGE D’OR

Kagi Production – 1980s



16) Seigneur Rochereau & Afrisa International

OMONA WAPI

ROCHEREAU A ABIDJAN, VOL. 1

INA/Disco Stock – 1982



17) Papy Ipepy

ADIEU (feat. Luciana Demingongo)

BA PETITS JOUEURS

Le Monde des Artistes - 2018