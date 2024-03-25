The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: March 24, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
March 25, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Carlito Lassa
JE DEVIENS MALHEUREUSE
CARLITO CHANTE PANGALA
Rythmes et Musique – 1980s
3) 4 Étoiles
BA RELATIONS
DANCE
Tangent - 1985
4) Dodo Munoko
MARIAH
EZA RYTHME
Glenn Music - 1994
5) Mascot de Katalas
CHATIMENT
DIAMANT
Cyrique Bassoka Productions – 2010
6) Madilu
YAYA
L’EAU
JPS – 2004
7) Saboukoulou Victor
MADJA
LES GRANDS SUCCÉS DES EDITIONS SAMAY
Sonafric – 1976
8) Marechal Rive-Kono et Ayatollah Pachamac de Viva la Musica
SAMI COINTREAU
LES JEUNES EN VOGUE
Sonodisc - 1991
9) Viva la Música de Papa Wemba
PRIERE
LA VOIE DE MAITRE : HOMMAGE A PAPA WEMBA
Papa Wemba – 2021
10) Shora Mbemba & Super Choc
BULA TAMACK
CYCLONE
Air B. Mas Production – 2010
11) Pela Simba
BANA YA MIGUEL
PELA SIMBA
Ledoux Records – 1994
12) Franco & O.K. Jazz
MOSAKA YA KILO
FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITIONS POPULAIRES
Planet Ilunga – 2024
13) Luambo Makiadi Franco
BANINGA TOKOLA NA BANGO
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture – 2023
14) Vicky & Lovy du Zaire
AH MARIE-JOSÉE BANDEKO
VICKY & LOVY DU ZAIRE (1971, 1972, 1973)
Sonodisc – 1993
15) Bombenga Wewando & Groupe Vox Africa du Zaire
KAGI
LE GRAND RETOUR DE BOMBENGA WEWANDO : L’AGE D’OR
Kagi Production – 1980s
16) Seigneur Rochereau & Afrisa International
OMONA WAPI
ROCHEREAU A ABIDJAN, VOL. 1
INA/Disco Stock – 1982
17) Papy Ipepy
ADIEU (feat. Luciana Demingongo)
BA PETITS JOUEURS
Le Monde des Artistes - 2018
01:59:09
1
March 24, 2024
