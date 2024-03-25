The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
March 25, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Carlito Lassa
JE DEVIENS MALHEUREUSE
CARLITO CHANTE PANGALA
Rythmes et Musique – 1980s

3) 4 Étoiles
BA RELATIONS
DANCE
Tangent - 1985

4) Dodo Munoko
MARIAH
EZA RYTHME
Glenn Music - 1994

5) Mascot de Katalas
CHATIMENT
DIAMANT
Cyrique Bassoka Productions – 2010

6) Madilu
YAYA
L’EAU
JPS – 2004

7) Saboukoulou Victor
MADJA
LES GRANDS SUCCÉS DES EDITIONS SAMAY
Sonafric – 1976

8) Marechal Rive-Kono et Ayatollah Pachamac de Viva la Musica
SAMI COINTREAU
LES JEUNES EN VOGUE
Sonodisc - 1991

9) Viva la Música de Papa Wemba
PRIERE
LA VOIE DE MAITRE : HOMMAGE A PAPA WEMBA
Papa Wemba – 2021

10) Shora Mbemba & Super Choc
BULA TAMACK
CYCLONE
Air B. Mas Production – 2010

11) Pela Simba
BANA YA MIGUEL
PELA SIMBA
Ledoux Records – 1994

12) Franco & O.K. Jazz
MOSAKA YA KILO
FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITIONS POPULAIRES
Planet Ilunga – 2024

13) Luambo Makiadi Franco
BANINGA TOKOLA NA BANGO
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture – 2023

14) Vicky & Lovy du Zaire
AH MARIE-JOSÉE BANDEKO
VICKY & LOVY DU ZAIRE (1971, 1972, 1973)
Sonodisc – 1993

15) Bombenga Wewando & Groupe Vox Africa du Zaire
KAGI
LE GRAND RETOUR DE BOMBENGA WEWANDO : L’AGE D’OR
Kagi Production – 1980s

16) Seigneur Rochereau & Afrisa International
OMONA WAPI
ROCHEREAU A ABIDJAN, VOL. 1
INA/Disco Stock – 1982

17) Papy Ipepy
ADIEU (feat. Luciana Demingongo)
BA PETITS JOUEURS
Le Monde des Artistes - 2018

Download Program Podcast
01:59:09 1 March 24, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:09  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 