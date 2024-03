Notes:



U-Roy, “The Higher The Mountain”

from Keep on coming through the door

Trojan



Prince Far I, “Deck of Cards”

from Keep On Coming Through The Door

Trojan



Various, “Real Rock Riddim”

from Studio One Dub Specialist Vol 1

Studio One



Various, “Hi Fashion Dub”

from Studio One Dub Specialist Vol 1

Studio One



Various Greek 78s, “Various Greek 78s”

from Various Greek 78s

Various Greek 78s



Bouzouki Orchestra, “Stou Othona ta hronia”

from Popular Folk Music of Greece, Vol. 2

Acropolis - 2023



Salvatore Adamo, “Ensemble”

from Live A L'Olympia 1967

unknown



Françoise Hardy, “All Over the World (English Version of "Dans Le Monde Entier")”

from Francoise Hardy Sings In English

Disques Vogue



Vashti Bunyan, “Here Before”

from Lookaftering

FatCat Records - 2005



Sun V Set, “Another World”

from Curious Wave

Sun V Set - 2023



Sun V Set, “Out on a Limb”

from Curious Wave

Sun V Set - 2023



Santo And Johnny, “Sea Shells”

from Sleepwalk 45

Canadian Amerian



Cali Uchis, “Young Rich And In Love”

from Orquideas

unknown



Laetitia Sadier, “Panser L'inacceptable”

from Rooting for Love

Duophonic Super 45s - 2024



Laetitia Sadier, “The Inner Smile”

from Rooting for Love

Duophonic Super 45s - 2024



Faye Wong, “分裂”

from Anxiety

CinePoly



London Symphony Orchestra, “Gymnopedie No. 1, Adapation for Orchestra & Harp”

from My Everyday Valentine

Beach Road Music, LLC - 2013



The Smile, “Under Our Pillows”

from Wall of Eyes

XL Recordings - 2024



SUSUMU YOKOTA a.k.a. PRISM, “Decalogue”

from Fallen Angel (2016 Remaster Deluxe Edition)

Sublime Records / Musicmine - 1997



Mr. Lee and the CHI Town Posse, “Pump It Up”

from JIVE Presents Acid House

JIVE



Four Tet, “31 Bloom”

from Three

Text Records - 2024



Kronos Quartet & Tuvan Singers, “Uleg-Khem”

from Early Music

Nonesuch/Warner Records - 1997



Lola Beltrán, “La Tequilera”

from Grandes Éxitos

WM Mexico - 2012



Khruangbin, “Pon Pón”

from A LA SALA

Dead Oceans - 2024



ROSALÍA, “Juro Que”

from Juro Que - Single

Columbia - 2020



San Ul Lim, “끊이지 않는 소리”

from 제7집

Dae Song



Various Vietnamese 45s, “Various Vietnamese 45s”

from Various Vietnamese 45s

Saigon Records