Summary: Storming Caesar's Palace is a 2023 documentary film about welfare rights activism in the US and the state of Nevada. Producer Hazel Gurland talks to interviewer Anne Lewis about the work of early African-American activist Ida B. Wells, who fought against racist and sexist "tropes" in American society, and about Gurland's desire to expose the struggle against similar racist and sexist tropes in our own times. Excerpts from the film document the outrageous and brilliant tactics that Ruby Duncan and other activists brought to bear on the struggle for not only rights but survival, during the 1960s and '70s.