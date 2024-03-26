Summary: A Methodist prophet foretells coming inclusion; when San Francisco weddings were coming up “Rosie”; Ireland’s gay P.M. Leo Varadkar calls it quits; Israeli co-moms win birth certificate recognition, Russia charges queer club workers with “extremism”, Alabama excludes inclusion and trans toilet rights, New South Wales bans conversion therapy, and Aussie Senator Wong weds while footballer Cavallo proposes.

