A Methodist prophet foretells coming inclusion; when San Francisco weddings were coming up “Rosie”; Ireland’s gay P.M. Leo Varadkar calls it quits; Israeli co-moms win birth certificate recognition, Russia charges queer club workers with “extremism”, Alabama excludes inclusion and trans toilet rights, New South Wales bans conversion therapy, and Aussie Senator Wong weds while footballer Cavallo proposes. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Produced and hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Elena Botkin-Levy & Daniel Huecias and produced by Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Dave Mason; Rev. Dolores Berry; Elton John; Meghan Trainor; Tiny Tim & The Hits.