Punk Playground Playlist for 03/10/2024:

Hour 1

1. The Dils - Sound of the Rain :off: Class War :on: Dionysus (03:24)

2. Action Pact - All Purpose Action Footwear :off: Punk Singles Collection :on: Captain Oi! (03:08)

3. The Adicts - Joker In The Pack :off: The Complete Adicts Singles Collection :on: Anagram (02:49)

4. The Adicts - Chinese Takeaway :off: The Complete Adicts Singles Collection :on: Anagram (02:43)

--Break--

5. The Rezillos - Flying Saucer Attack :off: Can't Stand the Rezillos: The (Almost) Complete Rezillos :on: Sire/Warner Bros. (02:50)

6. The Depressions - Radio Trash :off: The Punk Rock Collection :on: Captain Oi! (02:38)

7. Dr. Know - In That House :off: The Best of Dr Know :on: Mystic (03:06)

8. Dr. Know - Circle of Fear :off: The Best of Dr Know :on: Mystic (03:29)

--Break--

9. T.S.O.L. - Weathered Statues :off: Thoughts Of Yesterday 1981-1982 :on: Posh Boy (03:11)

10. Slaughter & The Dogs - Edgar Allan Poe :off: The Punk Singles Collection :on: Captain Oi! (04:20)

11. Chaotic Alliance - No Justice :off: A New Breed Of Terror :on: Charged (04:07)

12. Humungus - One Way Out :off: I Hate Mother Fucking Cops + A Reason To Care :on: Beer City (04:04)

--Break--

13. Bad Brains - Big Take Over :off: Bad Brains :on: ROIR (02:57)

14. Bad Brains - Attitude :off: Bad Brains :on: ROIR (01:20)

15. Menace - Insane Society :off: G.L.C. R.I.P. :on: Captain Oi! (02:01)

16. Menace - Society Still Insane :off: Crisis :on: Captain Oi! (03:15)

Hour 2

--Break--

1. Rudimentary Peni - Anthem For Doomed Youth :off: Great War :on: Sealed (01:57)

2. Rudimentary Peni - Path Of Glory :off: Great War :on: Sealed (01:36)

3. The Damned - I Just Can't Be Happy Today :off: Machine Gun Etiquette [Bonus Tracks] :on: Chiswick/Ace (03:43)

4. The Damned - Anti-Pope :off: Machine Gun Etiquette [Bonus Tracks] :on: Chiswick/Ace (03:21)

5. Angry Samoans - I'm A Pig :off: The Unboxed Set :on: Triple X (02:17)

6. Angry Samoans - Carson Girls :off: The Unboxed Set :on: Triple X (02:48)

--Break--

7. Circle Jerks - Don't Care :off: Group Sex / Wild In the Streets :on: Frontier (00:35)

8. Circle Jerks - Live Fast Die Young :off: Group Sex / Wild In the Streets :on: Frontier (01:33)

9. Creed - Prove We're For Real :off: Up Against A Brick Wall :on: MCR (02:36)

10. Filth - The List :off: The Shit Split Double CD [Filth] :on: Life Is Abuse (02:40)

11. Kill Your Idols - Looking Back :off: From Companionship to Competition :on: SideOneDummy (03:13)

12. Kill Your Idols - Stuck In A Rut :off: From Companionship to Competition :on: SideOneDummy (01:49)

--Break--

13. Dance For Destruction - Black Cat :off: When Color Was Real... :on: Lorelei (04:19)

14. Dance For Destruction - When Color Was Real... :off: When Color Was Real... :on: Lorelei (03:49)

15. Mad Parade - Praying For A New Day :off: Re-Issues :on: Dr. Strange (03:05)

--Break--

16. The Controllers - Suburban Suicide :off: The Controllers :on: Dionysus (03:53)

17. The Controllers - Your World :off: The Controllers :on: Dionysus (02:09)

18. VKTMS - Boys and Booze :off: VKTMS :on: Broken Rekids (04:04)

19. Free Beer - We Can Do Whatever We Want (Drink As Much As We Want) :off: The Only Beer That Matters :on: Alternative Tentacles (02:17)