The Punk Playground brings you 2 hours of PUNK ROCK! This episode includes Adicts, TSOL, Bad Brains, Circle Jerks, Kill Your Idols, Free Beer plus tons of punk rock! This show is archived at Radio4All and is done for informational educational reasons. Some content may be explicit. Parental guidance advised. Long live punk, politics, fun, freedom, and social change for the better!
Punk Playground Playlist for 03/10/2024: Hour 1 1. The Dils - Sound of the Rain :off: Class War :on: Dionysus (03:24) 2. Action Pact - All Purpose Action Footwear :off: Punk Singles Collection :on: Captain Oi! (03:08) 3. The Adicts - Joker In The Pack :off: The Complete Adicts Singles Collection :on: Anagram (02:49) 4. The Adicts - Chinese Takeaway :off: The Complete Adicts Singles Collection :on: Anagram (02:43) --Break-- 5. The Rezillos - Flying Saucer Attack :off: Can't Stand the Rezillos: The (Almost) Complete Rezillos :on: Sire/Warner Bros. (02:50) 6. The Depressions - Radio Trash :off: The Punk Rock Collection :on: Captain Oi! (02:38) 7. Dr. Know - In That House :off: The Best of Dr Know :on: Mystic (03:06) 8. Dr. Know - Circle of Fear :off: The Best of Dr Know :on: Mystic (03:29) --Break-- 9. T.S.O.L. - Weathered Statues :off: Thoughts Of Yesterday 1981-1982 :on: Posh Boy (03:11) 10. Slaughter & The Dogs - Edgar Allan Poe :off: The Punk Singles Collection :on: Captain Oi! (04:20) 11. Chaotic Alliance - No Justice :off: A New Breed Of Terror :on: Charged (04:07) 12. Humungus - One Way Out :off: I Hate Mother Fucking Cops + A Reason To Care :on: Beer City (04:04) --Break-- 13. Bad Brains - Big Take Over :off: Bad Brains :on: ROIR (02:57) 14. Bad Brains - Attitude :off: Bad Brains :on: ROIR (01:20) 15. Menace - Insane Society :off: G.L.C. R.I.P. :on: Captain Oi! (02:01) 16. Menace - Society Still Insane :off: Crisis :on: Captain Oi! (03:15) Hour 2 --Break-- 1. Rudimentary Peni - Anthem For Doomed Youth :off: Great War :on: Sealed (01:57) 2. Rudimentary Peni - Path Of Glory :off: Great War :on: Sealed (01:36) 3. The Damned - I Just Can't Be Happy Today :off: Machine Gun Etiquette [Bonus Tracks] :on: Chiswick/Ace (03:43) 4. The Damned - Anti-Pope :off: Machine Gun Etiquette [Bonus Tracks] :on: Chiswick/Ace (03:21) 5. Angry Samoans - I'm A Pig :off: The Unboxed Set :on: Triple X (02:17) 6. Angry Samoans - Carson Girls :off: The Unboxed Set :on: Triple X (02:48) --Break-- 7. Circle Jerks - Don't Care :off: Group Sex / Wild In the Streets :on: Frontier (00:35) 8. Circle Jerks - Live Fast Die Young :off: Group Sex / Wild In the Streets :on: Frontier (01:33) 9. Creed - Prove We're For Real :off: Up Against A Brick Wall :on: MCR (02:36) 10. Filth - The List :off: The Shit Split Double CD [Filth] :on: Life Is Abuse (02:40) 11. Kill Your Idols - Looking Back :off: From Companionship to Competition :on: SideOneDummy (03:13) 12. Kill Your Idols - Stuck In A Rut :off: From Companionship to Competition :on: SideOneDummy (01:49) --Break-- 13. Dance For Destruction - Black Cat :off: When Color Was Real... :on: Lorelei (04:19) 14. Dance For Destruction - When Color Was Real... :off: When Color Was Real... :on: Lorelei (03:49) 15. Mad Parade - Praying For A New Day :off: Re-Issues :on: Dr. Strange (03:05) --Break-- 16. The Controllers - Suburban Suicide :off: The Controllers :on: Dionysus (03:53) 17. The Controllers - Your World :off: The Controllers :on: Dionysus (02:09) 18. VKTMS - Boys and Booze :off: VKTMS :on: Broken Rekids (04:04) 19. Free Beer - We Can Do Whatever We Want (Drink As Much As We Want) :off: The Only Beer That Matters :on: Alternative Tentacles (02:17)