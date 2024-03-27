The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 415
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Ellen Brown, Michel Chossudovsky, Rick Rozoff, Peter Phillips, Diana G. Collier
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
March 27, 2024, midnight
REPEAT BROADCAST - On the show this week, we will be spending the next hour investigating the late journalistic career of an accomplished journalistic figure: Stephen Lendman. HE passed away in May of 2023, however with his views so well pronounced in numerous press articles on his blog and in the many radio shows that he produced, it is almost difficult not to imagine what he would be saying at the present time in the face of the latest manouevre to deny trump a presidential candidacy, the attempts to disguise Ukraine’s continuing losses in the war with Russia, or the efforts to wage a full genocide against Gaza. The show will feature past audio of his radio show, as well as features with him on other people’s programs. And we talk to several individuals who can speak to their own experiences of knowing him.
Interviews by Michael Welch
Excerpts from Global Research News Hour (RBN), Project Censored News, It's our Money with Ellen Brown
Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, second movement

Download Program Podcast
00:59:27 1 March 27, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:27  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 23 Download File...
 