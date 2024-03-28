Summary: Once again, it's an embarrassment of brand new spins that keeps World Beat Canada well beyond the rest. This week a trio born in Moscow combine traditional folklore and electronic savvy as the Nickadimus Experience. ZA! and Perrate introduce us to experimental flamenco Dadaism on Joili Fanto, Kiran Ahluwalia serves up her entire menu for Comfort Food and we have the captivating closer PLUS we can finally shine the Light on Crystal Fighters new album. A feast for your ears each week!