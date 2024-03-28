The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 28, 2024, midnight
Once again, it's an embarrassment of brand new spins that keeps World Beat Canada well beyond the rest. This week a trio born in Moscow combine traditional folklore and electronic savvy as the Nickadimus Experience. ZA! and Perrate introduce us to experimental flamenco Dadaism on Joili Fanto, Kiran Ahluwalia serves up her entire menu for Comfort Food and we have the captivating closer PLUS we can finally shine the Light on Crystal Fighters new album. A feast for your ears each week!
Calcopyrite Communications
Nikadimus Experience - Tsarevna Yagoda
ZA! Perrate - Steve Kahn
Roberto Lopez - Por La Calle CANCON
Kiran Ahluwalia - Zameen Par CANCON
Haroldo Bontempo - Sobe E Desce
Sultans of String - Pinball Wizard CANCON
Baiuca - Alentejo
Thievery Corporation (feat. LouLou Ghelichkhani)- Voyage Libre
The Spy From Cairo - Cosmic Pasha
Crystal Fighters - Carolina
C'Mon Tigre - The Botonist (feat. Seun Kuti)
The Salt Collective - Not Going Back (feat. Chris Stamey, Pat Sansone)
Sun Atlas - Message From The Snakes

59:55

Vancouver, BC, Canada
