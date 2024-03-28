Summary: We've hidden a few tasty eggs in this week's program. Spirit Of The West drummer turned author, Vince Ditrich joins Patricia for chat about the latest adventures of Tony Vicar. Altan debut Donegal their latest release with an old favorite. The Barley and The Rye. Speaking of barley, Barleyjuice cover The Clash with their rendition of London Calling! Happy Easter from Celt In A Twist.