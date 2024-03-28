The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 28, 2024, midnight
We've hidden a few tasty eggs in this week's program. Spirit Of The West drummer turned author, Vince Ditrich joins Patricia for chat about the latest adventures of Tony Vicar. Altan debut Donegal their latest release with an old favorite. The Barley and The Rye. Speaking of barley, Barleyjuice cover The Clash with their rendition of London Calling! Happy Easter from Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - Manako (It's Too Late)
Alan Stivell - Brezhoneg Raok
Jeremy Walsh - Arthur McBride CANCON
Graham Lindsey - Arne's Flying Adventure CANCON
Altan - The Barley And The Rye
Logical Fleadh - Fermoy Lasses/Noisy Cerlew/Gravel Walk
Salsa Celtica - He Mandhu
Vicar's Vortex Interview with author Vince Ditrich - 5:02
Spirit Of The West - Morning In The Bath Abbey CANCON
The Bible Code Sundays - My Town
Baka Beyond - Braighe Locheil (The Brais Of Loch Eil)
Barleyjuice - London Calling
Baltic Crossing - Goodnight Salonkyla

58:28

Celt In A Twist March 31 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:58:28 1 March 28, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:28  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 17 Download File...
 