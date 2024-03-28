We've hidden a few tasty eggs in this week's program. Spirit Of The West drummer turned author, Vince Ditrich joins Patricia for chat about the latest adventures of Tony Vicar. Altan debut Donegal their latest release with an old favorite. The Barley and The Rye. Speaking of barley, Barleyjuice cover The Clash with their rendition of London Calling! Happy Easter from Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Afro Celt Sound System - Manako (It's Too Late) Alan Stivell - Brezhoneg Raok Jeremy Walsh - Arthur McBride CANCON Graham Lindsey - Arne's Flying Adventure CANCON Altan - The Barley And The Rye Logical Fleadh - Fermoy Lasses/Noisy Cerlew/Gravel Walk Salsa Celtica - He Mandhu Vicar's Vortex Interview with author Vince Ditrich - 5:02 Spirit Of The West - Morning In The Bath Abbey CANCON The Bible Code Sundays - My Town Baka Beyond - Braighe Locheil (The Brais Of Loch Eil) Barleyjuice - London Calling Baltic Crossing - Goodnight Salonkyla