Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, France 24, and NHK Japan.



From GERMANY- Following the massacre of 137 people in Russia at a concert, the so-called ISIS-K claimed responsibility- but Putin and his government believe they were commissioned by Ukraine and the US. On Monday the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza- the US abstained from vetoing the unanimous decision, much to Israeli disappointment.



From CUBA- Hamas denounced the international silence on the continuing attacks on and destruction of hospitals in Gaza. UN Secretary-General Guterres spoke in Egypt saying the only way to reduce the famine occurring in Gaza is to allow the relief trucks in, and calling for an immediate ceasefire and release of hostages. Venezuela has created a High Commission on Fascism to be presented as a bill in the UN. In 1990 the US government began transmissions of anti-Cuban propaganda called Radio and TV Marti. A british court ruled that Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US without a guarantee that he will receive First Amendment rights and will not face the death penalty.



From FRANCE- First a speech by Stella Assange, wife of Julian, given after the judges ruling in the case on Tuesday. Then a brief synopsis of what Assange says was the purpose of Wikileaks. France 24



From JAPAN- Japanese defense forces are being trained on a US destroyer to use the 400 US made Tomahawk cruise missiles they are purchasing. Taiwan has finished building 6 warships, dubbed aircraft carrier killers. China filed a complaint at the WTO over US government tax incentives for buyers of electric vehicles. People in India are protesting the incarceration of a key opposition leader before general elections.



