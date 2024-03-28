The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Curious
Interview
Hanna Rosin & Barry Vogel, Esq.
 Radio Curious - Barry Vogel
March 28, 2024, midnight
Since 2000, ambitious young evangelicals have made their way to Patrick Henry College, a small Christian school near Washington, D.C. Most of them are home schoolers whose idealism and discipline put the average American teenager to shame. At “God’s Harvard” they are groomed to become tomorrow’s elite, dispatched to the front lines of politics, entertainment and science to “take back a godless nation.” Hanna Rosin, author of “God’s Harvard: A Christian College on a Mission to Save America,” visits the nerve center of the evangelical movement and describes who they are, their background, goals and desires.

The book Hanna Rosin recommends is “The Golden Compass,” by Philip Pullman.
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.
Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
Hanna Rosin — "God’s Harvard" Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 23, 2007
Ukiah, California
