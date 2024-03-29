The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Thunderbolt's Greatest Strikes
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
March 29, 2024, midnight
This week I am replaying the very first Thunderbolt to ever air on KAOS, 89.3 FM, broadcasting from the Evergreen State College at 1,100 watts! (The Thunderbolt had never before been broadcast at over 30 watts.) In honor of this momentous event in my non-illustrious, un-noted, and unpaid career, I compiled a collection of the very best of the very best of everything I’ve ever produced over the entire eleven years that I’ve been producing this crazy stuff.

It is suggested that you listen to the Thunderbolt with headphones at high volume.

I also suggest you find something to hold onto before listening…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



Segments:

Station ID
00:00-00:53

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:52-02:56

Discount Looking Glass (Originally Aired 6–5-13)
Music: Mike Oldfield
02:56-05:29

Translation Chart (Originally Aired 5-2-14)
Music: Amadeus Mozart
05:27-07:29

Those Incredible Credible Lies (Originally Aired 2-6-15)
Music: Insurge — Sidney Bechet
07:27-16:27

Club Fed (Originally Aired 4-26-13)
Music: Mike Oldfield
16:27-22:06

Secret Revolution (Originally Aired 2-19-16)
Music: Ludovico Einaudi Ensemble
22:05-27:00



Station Break
27:00-27:30

Commitments (Originally Aired 12-2-16)
Music: Debo Band
27:30-30:53

Poppy Seed Street Lesson #1: Capitalism (Originally Aired 6-5-13)
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven — Ameritz Karaoke — Jethro Tull
30:53-40:30

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:30-40:47

Loaded for Bear
by Mudcat
40:46-43:22

Man of God
by Eliza Gilkyson
43:22-47:49

This Planet's A Mess
by Fred Schneider
47:43-51:44

Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:39-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Wrong Radio Station
by Benjamin Zephaniah
6:00

