This week I am replaying the very first Thunderbolt to ever air on KAOS, 89.3 FM, broadcasting from the Evergreen State College at 1,100 watts! (The Thunderbolt had never before been broadcast at over 30 watts.) In honor of this momentous event in my non-illustrious, un-noted, and unpaid career, I compiled a collection of the very best of the very best of everything I’ve ever produced over the entire eleven years that I’ve been producing this crazy stuff.
It is suggested that you listen to the Thunderbolt with headphones at high volume.
I also suggest you find something to hold onto before listening…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
Segments:
Station ID 00:00-00:53
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:52-02:56
Discount Looking Glass (Originally Aired 6–5-13) Music: Mike Oldfield 02:56-05:29