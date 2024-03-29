Summary: This week I am replaying the very first Thunderbolt to ever air on KAOS, 89.3 FM, broadcasting from the Evergreen State College at 1,100 watts! (The Thunderbolt had never before been broadcast at over 30 watts.) In honor of this momentous event in my non-illustrious, un-noted, and unpaid career, I compiled a collection of the very best of the very best of everything I’ve ever produced over the entire eleven years that I’ve been producing this crazy stuff.



It is suggested that you listen to the Thunderbolt with headphones at high volume.



I also suggest you find something to hold onto before listening…