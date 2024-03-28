Notes: INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 30min show - [right click to download]

#2 - Pastor Dia Moodley arrested at Bristol Uni preaching on abortion press ignore story - 00:20:00

#3 - Rev John Angle IDF Attack Gaza Lighthouse School Hope Christian Trust - 00:30:00

#4 - Francesca Albanese UN says yes its genocide Special Rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territory - 00:55:00

#5 - Zionist terrorists 1946 plot to assassinate UK Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin.Mike Thomson BBC Document 11Apr07 - 00:30:00

#6 - Martin Bormann Hunt for Nazi Party Chief Mark Felton - 01:15:00

#7 - Alastair Crooke on Neapolitano Is Europe Preparing for War - 00:35:00

#8 - Katharine Gun China history Israel interfering in UK elections and cyberwar role of GCHQ - 00:35:00

#9 - Kees van der Pijl on Wests return to Fascism Netanyahu's 76 Years Planning For Gaza Genocide States of Emergency Pandemic of Angst - 01:05:00