Program Information
State Of The City reports
Bristol MSF Doctor returns from Anglo Zionist Empires Fourth Reich Genocide in Gaza
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
March 29, 2024, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/03/28/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-183/
INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 30min show - [right click to download]
#2 - Pastor Dia Moodley arrested at Bristol Uni preaching on abortion press ignore story - 00:20:00
#3 - Rev John Angle IDF Attack Gaza Lighthouse School Hope Christian Trust - 00:30:00
#4 - Francesca Albanese UN says yes its genocide Special Rapporteur on occupied Palestinian territory - 00:55:00
#5 - Zionist terrorists 1946 plot to assassinate UK Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin.Mike Thomson BBC Document 11Apr07 - 00:30:00
#6 - Martin Bormann Hunt for Nazi Party Chief Mark Felton - 01:15:00
#7 - Alastair Crooke on Neapolitano Is Europe Preparing for War - 00:35:00
#8 - Katharine Gun China history Israel interfering in UK elections and cyberwar role of GCHQ - 00:35:00
#9 - Kees van der Pijl on Wests return to Fascism Netanyahu's 76 Years Planning For Gaza Genocide States of Emergency Pandemic of Angst - 01:05:00 

Download Program Podcast
March 29, 2024
 56Kbps mp3
38 Download File...
 64Kbps mp3
5 Download File...
 64Kbps mp3
5 Download File...
 64Kbps mp3
7 Download File...
 64Kbps mp3
4 Download File...
 64Kbps mp3
8 Download File...
 64Kbps mp3
11 Download File...
 64Kbps mp3
11 Download File...
 64Kbps mp3
14 Download File...
 