Notes: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome Karlos Paez, founding member of the B Side Players. Next year they will celebrating 30 years of bringing us the best latin soul music from Chula Vista, California. They have been putting out the singles. B-Side Players are featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them on our site at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/b-side-players.



Enjoy music from B Side Player, Locos Por Juana, Digging Roots, Julian Taylor Band, Angel Baribeau, Melody McArthur, Leonard Sumner, Shauit, Garrett T. Willie, The Johnnys, Stevie Salas, The City Lines, Lacey Hill, Ozomatli, Shawn Michael Perry, Logan Staats, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Michael Bucher, MATCITIM, Aysanabee, Ray Zaragoza, Janet Panic, Mamarudegyal MTHC, Marx Casstity, Sarazino, Amparo Sanchez, Gary Small & the Coyote Bros' and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.