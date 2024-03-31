The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
March 31, 2024, midnight
There a lot of mixture of country and blues and soul this week, jazzy musicians doing country, country singers tackling blues, it happened a lot. We've also got La Lupe (pictured) the Queen of Latin Soul, some cocktail music and an early success by Mac Rebennac before he was Dr. John.
Artist - Title Year
Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Choo Choo Ch'boogie 1946
Dottie Mae - A Good Man Is Hard To Find 1961
Ole Rasnussen & his Cornhuskers - Sleepy Eyed John 1950
The Christian Travelers - Oh What A Savior 1954
Solomon Burke - If You Need Me 1963
Muddy Waters - Still A Fool 1951
Ella Mae Morse - Tennessee Saturday Night 1951
Tennessee Ernie Ford - Tennessee Border 1949
The Wailers - Tall Cool One 1959
La Lupe - Fever 1963
Doc Guidry (L. J. Le Blanc, Jimmie Davis) - Chere Cherie 1953
James "Sugar Boy" Crawford - Jock A Mo 1953
Sleepy LaBeef - All The Time 1957
John Lee Hooker - Wheel And Deal 1955
Bull Moose Jackson And His Buffalo Bearcats - Houston Texas Gal 1949
Jimmy & Russ Williams - High On The Hog 1966
Jerry Byrne - Carry On 1959
Norman Fox & The Rob-Roys - Tell Me Why 1957
Mickey & Sylvia - Love Drops 1961
Chuck Berry - House Of Blue Lights 1958
Earl Bostic - For You 1956

00:58:00 1 March 31, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
