There a lot of mixture of country and blues and soul this week, jazzy musicians doing country, country singers tackling blues, it happened a lot. We've also got La Lupe (pictured) the Queen of Latin Soul, some cocktail music and an early success by Mac Rebennac before he was Dr. John.
Artist - Title Year Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Choo Choo Ch'boogie 1946 Dottie Mae - A Good Man Is Hard To Find 1961 Ole Rasnussen & his Cornhuskers - Sleepy Eyed John 1950 The Christian Travelers - Oh What A Savior 1954 Solomon Burke - If You Need Me 1963 Muddy Waters - Still A Fool 1951 Ella Mae Morse - Tennessee Saturday Night 1951 Tennessee Ernie Ford - Tennessee Border 1949 The Wailers - Tall Cool One 1959 La Lupe - Fever 1963 Doc Guidry (L. J. Le Blanc, Jimmie Davis) - Chere Cherie 1953 James "Sugar Boy" Crawford - Jock A Mo 1953 Sleepy LaBeef - All The Time 1957 John Lee Hooker - Wheel And Deal 1955 Bull Moose Jackson And His Buffalo Bearcats - Houston Texas Gal 1949 Jimmy & Russ Williams - High On The Hog 1966 Jerry Byrne - Carry On 1959 Norman Fox & The Rob-Roys - Tell Me Why 1957 Mickey & Sylvia - Love Drops 1961 Chuck Berry - House Of Blue Lights 1958 Earl Bostic - For You 1956