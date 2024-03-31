Notes: Artist - Title Year

Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five - Choo Choo Ch'boogie 1946

Dottie Mae - A Good Man Is Hard To Find 1961

Ole Rasnussen & his Cornhuskers - Sleepy Eyed John 1950

The Christian Travelers - Oh What A Savior 1954

Solomon Burke - If You Need Me 1963

Muddy Waters - Still A Fool 1951

Ella Mae Morse - Tennessee Saturday Night 1951

Tennessee Ernie Ford - Tennessee Border 1949

The Wailers - Tall Cool One 1959

La Lupe - Fever 1963

Doc Guidry (L. J. Le Blanc, Jimmie Davis) - Chere Cherie 1953

James "Sugar Boy" Crawford - Jock A Mo 1953

Sleepy LaBeef - All The Time 1957

John Lee Hooker - Wheel And Deal 1955

Bull Moose Jackson And His Buffalo Bearcats - Houston Texas Gal 1949

Jimmy & Russ Williams - High On The Hog 1966

Jerry Byrne - Carry On 1959

Norman Fox & The Rob-Roys - Tell Me Why 1957

Mickey & Sylvia - Love Drops 1961

Chuck Berry - House Of Blue Lights 1958

Earl Bostic - For You 1956