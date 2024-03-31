The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
When Your Smart House Isn’t Very Smart
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 31, 2024, midnight
challenge’s our global community is living with today. So hey welcome to the café, I’m your host ahh broadcasting from planet earth, ahem This time the Sonic Café spins up a music mix we hope you’ll really enjoy. Pulled from the last 51 years listen for Third Eye Blind, also Sugar from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Peter Gabriel, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Secrets, a great tune from Kurt Baker, even Elton John from his 1972 Honky Chateau release. Comedian Tommy Ryan also drops by to tell us about his smart house that isn’t really very smart. Funny stuff. Oh and a big Sonic Café welcome to our latest sponsor, Crazy Ernie’s Used Car Emporium, get a crazy good deal from crazy Ernie because he’s ahh crazy. So all that a more straight ahead from that little radio café in the Pacific Northwest that brings you a weekly dose of intelligent, eclectic radio that’s fun. Here’s the Killers pulled from Imploding The Mirage, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Earth Blues
Artist: Willie Nile
LP: Children of Paradise
Yr: 2018
Song 2: Dying Breed
Artist: The Killers
LP: Imploding The Mirage
Yr: 2020
Song 3: Semi-Charmed Life [Demo]
Artist: Third Eye Blind
LP: Third Eye Blind [Disc 2]
Yr: 1997
Song 4: When Your Smart House Isn't Very Smart
Artist: Tommy Ryman
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2023
Song 5: Sugar
Artist: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
LP: Wreckless Abandon
Yr: 2020
Song 6: Me In Honey
Artist: R.E.M. Feat. Kate Pearson
LP: Out Of Time
Yr: 1991
Song 7: Steam
Artist: Peter Gabriel
LP: Us
Year: 1992
Song 8: Black Sun (Remastered)
Artist: Dead Can Dance
LP: Aion (Remastered)
Yr: 1990
Song 9: Susie (Dramas)
Artist: Elton John
LP: Honky Chateau
Yr: 1972
Song 10: Crazy Ernie's Used Car Emporium
Artist: UHF
LP: UHF
Yr: 1989
Song 11: I Hate Myself For Loving You
Artist: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
LP: Up Your Alley
Yr: 1988
Song 12: Secrets
Artist: Kurt Baker
LP: Secrets
Yr: 2023
Song 13: Bones Of Saints
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Carry Fire
Yr: 2017
Song 14: Under The Radar
Artist: Adrian Belew
LP: Side One
Yr: 2005
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 31, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 