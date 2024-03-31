challenge’s our global community is living with today. So hey welcome to the café, I’m your host ahh broadcasting from planet earth, ahem This time the Sonic Café spins up a music mix we hope you’ll really enjoy. Pulled from the last 51 years listen for Third Eye Blind, also Sugar from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Peter Gabriel, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Secrets, a great tune from Kurt Baker, even Elton John from his 1972 Honky Chateau release. Comedian Tommy Ryan also drops by to tell us about his smart house that isn’t really very smart. Funny stuff. Oh and a big Sonic Café welcome to our latest sponsor, Crazy Ernie’s Used Car Emporium, get a crazy good deal from crazy Ernie because he’s ahh crazy. So all that a more straight ahead from that little radio café in the Pacific Northwest that brings you a weekly dose of intelligent, eclectic radio that’s fun. Here’s the Killers pulled from Imploding The Mirage, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Earth Blues Artist: Willie Nile LP: Children of Paradise Yr: 2018 Song 2: Dying Breed Artist: The Killers LP: Imploding The Mirage Yr: 2020 Song 3: Semi-Charmed Life [Demo] Artist: Third Eye Blind LP: Third Eye Blind [Disc 2] Yr: 1997 Song 4: When Your Smart House Isn't Very Smart Artist: Tommy Ryman LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2023 Song 5: Sugar Artist: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs LP: Wreckless Abandon Yr: 2020 Song 6: Me In Honey Artist: R.E.M. Feat. Kate Pearson LP: Out Of Time Yr: 1991 Song 7: Steam Artist: Peter Gabriel LP: Us Year: 1992 Song 8: Black Sun (Remastered) Artist: Dead Can Dance LP: Aion (Remastered) Yr: 1990 Song 9: Susie (Dramas) Artist: Elton John LP: Honky Chateau Yr: 1972 Song 10: Crazy Ernie's Used Car Emporium Artist: UHF LP: UHF Yr: 1989 Song 11: I Hate Myself For Loving You Artist: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts LP: Up Your Alley Yr: 1988 Song 12: Secrets Artist: Kurt Baker LP: Secrets Yr: 2023 Song 13: Bones Of Saints Artist: Robert Plant LP: Carry Fire Yr: 2017 Song 14: Under The Radar Artist: Adrian Belew LP: Side One Yr: 2005
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)