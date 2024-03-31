The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
even cautious scientists are worried
Weekly Program
Gavin Schmidt, Chad Greene
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 31, 2024, midnight
Gavin Schmidt is Director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. He tells us "Climate models can't explain 2023's huge heat anomaly - we could be in uncharted territory". Meanwhile, so much ice is melting at the Poles, Earths rotation is changing. Dr. Chad Greene from NASAS lab in California reveals Greenland lost even more ice than we knew. Cutting climate science from NASA, this week on Radio Ecoshock.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

1 hour version contains song: "Canadians for Global Warming" artist unknown.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:31 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240403 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 31, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
