Summary: Gavin Schmidt is Director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. He tells us "Climate models can't explain 2023's huge heat anomaly - we could be in uncharted territory". Meanwhile, so much ice is melting at the Poles, Earths rotation is changing. Dr. Chad Greene from NASAS lab in California reveals Greenland lost even more ice than we knew. Cutting climate science from NASA, this week on Radio Ecoshock.