Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
April 1, 2024, midnight
New Sahrawi music by Aziza Brahim; highlife time with a new single by Jembaa Groove, a track from Soundway's forthcoming Ghana Special 2 compilation and one from a new reissue of the African Brothers Band; some unlikely ska versions; the French Caribbean roots-rock of Delgrès; new Arabic electronic dance music by Sami Galbi and Omar Souleyman
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

El Wali | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic | 10 Of May | Tiris | Sahel Sound / Badawi Archives | 2019-1994
Aziza Brahim | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain | Haiyu Ya Zuwar | Mawja | Glitterbeat | 2024
Mariem Hassan | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain | Salem | Shouka | Nubenegra | 2010
Aziza Brahim | Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic-Spain | Calles De Dajla | Abbar El Hamada | Glitterbeat | 2016

Jembaa Groove | Germany-Ghana-Benin-Israel-Portugal-England UK-Cuba | Makoma | Makoma - Single | Agogo | 2024
Ebo Taylor | Ghana | Enye Nyame Nko | Ebo Taylor & The Pelikans | Comet | 2023-1976
Pat Thomas | Ghana | Gye Wani | Gye Wani - Single | Soundway | 2024-1984

3rd Generation Band | Ghana | Because Of Money | Because Of Money / Obi Ye Saa Wui - Single | Essiebons | 1975
African Brothers Band Int. Of Ghana | Ghana | Hold Your Lover Tight | Locomotive Train (Keteke): Meko Tarkwa! Meko Tarkwa!! Meko Tarkwa!!! | BBE | 2024-1970

New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble | USA | Haitian Fight Song | New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble | Moon Ska | 1995
The Bluebeaters | Italy | Toxic (One Drop version) | Everybody Knows | Record Kicks | 2015
Smocking Flamingo | Argentina | Train In Vain | The Clash Goes Jamaican | Golden Singles | 2013
Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell | USA-Germany | Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Boomrush Backup Ska Remix) | Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Boomrush Backup Ska Remix) - Single | Boomrush Productions | 2024
The Beat | England UK | Tears Of A Clown | Tears Of A Clown / Ranking Full Stop - Single | Two-Tone | 1979

Delgrès | France | Pourquoi Ce Monde | Promis Le Ciel | Discograph | 2024
Moussu T E Lei Jovents | France | Putan De Cançon | Putan De Cançon | Le Chant Du Monde | 2010
Noir Désir | France | Le Vent Nous Portera | Des Visages Des Figures | Barclay | 2001
La Maison Tellier | France | Sur Un Volcan | Beauté Pour Tous | At(h)ome | 2013
Les Négresses Vertes | France | Easy Girls | Acoustic Clubbing | Virgin France | 2001

Sami Galbi | Morocco-Switzerland | Rruina | Rruina - Single | Bongo Joe | 2024
Omar Souleyman | Syria-Iraq | Rahat Al Chant Ymme | Erbil | Mad Decent | 2024
Zenobia | Palestine-Israel | Ksr Ksr Ksr | Halak Halak | Acid Arab | 2020

02:00:00 1 April 1, 2024
Richmond VA USA
