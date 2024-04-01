Notes: Program recorded March 7, 2024 with 200,820 views since Mar 9, 2024 posting to youtube and 2820 comments. Both Zionism and Israel, in pursuit of a biblical land utopian fantasy, are in self destruct mode that reveals profound moral and ethical corruption of the human spirit that all racist , religious based nationalism feed on.



"The scholar Yeshayahu Leibowitz, who Isaiah Berlin called the conscience of Israel, warned that, “If Israel did not separate church and state, it would give rise to a corrupt rabbinate that would warp Judaism into a fascistic cult. Religious nationalism is to religion what National Socialism was to socialism,”

He warned that the rise of virulent racism would consume Israeli society. He knew that prolonged occupation of the Palestinians would spawn concentration camps for the occupied, and that, in his words, “Israel would not deserve to exist, and it will not be worthwhile to preserve it.”" Chris Hedges https://therealnews.com/israel-cannot-be-a-colonial-power-and-a- democracy