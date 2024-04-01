Summary: Many Jews today condemn Israel's holocaust against the people of Gaza and their civilization, asserting "Not in our names." But the current military frenzy is part of a long violent process. From the WINGS archives, 1990, six Jewish women from Israel and the US tell Susan Rivo what opened their eyes, and made them say "Not In Our Names." Speaking: Miranda Bergman, Break the Silence Mural Project; Marcia Freedman, former member Israeli Knesset; Penny Rosenwasser, journalist; Bracha Serri, Yemenite Israeli peace activist and poet; Naomi Seidman, student of Hebrew literature; Barbara Lubin, Executive Director, Middle East Childrens Alliance.