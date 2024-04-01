The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Jewish Women on Israel
April 1, 2024, midnight
Many Jews today condemn Israel's holocaust against the people of Gaza and their civilization, asserting "Not in our names." But the current military frenzy is part of a long violent process. From the WINGS archives, 1990, six Jewish women from Israel and the US tell Susan Rivo what opened their eyes, and made them say "Not In Our Names." Speaking: Miranda Bergman, Break the Silence Mural Project; Marcia Freedman, former member Israeli Knesset; Penny Rosenwasser, journalist; Bracha Serri, Yemenite Israeli peace activist and poet; Naomi Seidman, student of Hebrew literature; Barbara Lubin, Executive Director, Middle East Childrens Alliance.
Produced by Susan Rivo, Barry Korngold, et al. Update and editing to time, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986.

