The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 04-01-24
2
Perry Watkins, Robin Tyler, Kate Clinton, Svend Robinson, Maxine Waters, Michael Hardwick, Susan McGrievy.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
April 2, 2024, midnight
Happy Birthday to “This Way Out”! Thailand’s marriage equality bill passes the lower house in a landslide, Houthis to crucify nine for “immoral acts” in Yemen, Wyoming cancels pediatric gender-affirming healthcare, a Texas judge extends her block of A.G. Ken Paxton’s P-FLAG probe, a trans darts champ’s twin wins get protested, and a bomb threat in Pennsylvania closes a drag queen’s story book.
Those stories and more this week as we begin our 36th year helping you find “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Produced and hosted this week by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Joe Boehnlein & Melanie Keller and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondents: Tim Richardson, Robin McCall, Christopher McPherson, Andrew Ross Exler, Barry Wick, Anthony Price, Robb Atkinson, Alan Ross, John Zeh. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Stevie Wonder, Teresa Trull, from “Peter and the Wolf”, Re-Flex, Holly Near, Diana Ross, Bob Marley, The Bobby Fuller 4, Janice Leber & Chopped Liver Productions, and Mary Watkins, with poetry by Pat Parker.
Beginning our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P! * * * * *
$350 for our 35 YEARS?
How about $35?
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 April 2, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 