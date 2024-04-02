This Way Out, Born 1988: “Thens” Making “Nows” & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 04-01-24

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Perry Watkins, Robin Tyler, Kate Clinton, Svend Robinson, Maxine Waters, Michael Hardwick, Susan McGrievy.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 2, 2024, midnight

Summary: Happy Birthday to “This Way Out”! Thailand’s marriage equality bill passes the lower house in a landslide, Houthis to crucify nine for “immoral acts” in Yemen, Wyoming cancels pediatric gender-affirming healthcare, a Texas judge extends her block of A.G. Ken Paxton’s P-FLAG probe, a trans darts champ’s twin wins get protested, and a bomb threat in Pennsylvania closes a drag queen’s story book.

Those stories and more this week as we begin our 36th year helping you find “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.

Credits: Produced and hosted this week by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Joe Boehnlein & Melanie Keller and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondents: Tim Richardson, Robin McCall, Christopher McPherson, Andrew Ross Exler, Barry Wick, Anthony Price, Robb Atkinson, Alan Ross, John Zeh. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Stevie Wonder, Teresa Trull, from “Peter and the Wolf”, Re-Flex, Holly Near, Diana Ross, Bob Marley, The Bobby Fuller 4, Janice Leber & Chopped Liver Productions, and Mary Watkins, with poetry by Pat Parker.

Notes: Beginning our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!

* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P! * * * * *

$350 for our 35 YEARS?

How about $35?

Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you!



