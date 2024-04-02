Notes: Hey Listeners,



Lots of great music tonight – in groups of …four.



Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Karen Dalton Little Bit of Rain It's So Hard to Tell Who's Going to Love You the Best EMI Catalogue

Mary Margaret O'Hara My Friends Have Miss America Mary Margaret O'Hara

Kate Wolf You're Not Standing Like You Used To Lines on the Paper Owl Records

Eva Cassidy Stormy Monday (Live At Blues Alley) [2021 Master] Live At Blues Alley (25th Anniversary Edition) Blix Street

Beyoncé Blackbird Cowboy Carter Columbia Records Group

The Young Dubliners Foggy Dew Breathe Volcano

Shane MacGowan & The Popes The Snake with the Eyes of Garnet The Snake (Expanded Edition) ZTT Records

The Pogues The Old Main Drag Rum Sodomy & the Lash Warner Strategic Marketing

Scythian Galway Girl It's Not Too Late Scythian

Mississippi John Hurt Louis Collins Complete Recordings of Mississippi John Hurt John Hurt

Victoria Spivey Murder in the First Degree The Victoria Spivey Collection 1926-27 Acrobat Music

Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns 'lectric Chair Blues Bad Kids Club Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns

Michael Hall Love Is Murder Love Is Murder Safe House

Johnny Cash Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord) The Essential Johnny Cash Columbia/Legacy

The Caldwell Singers Take A Ride Jesus Is Real Ana / Sounds of the Band Music

Mavis Staples See That My Grave Is Kept Clean Your Good Fortune - EP Anti/Epitaph

Elvis Presley Working On the Building His Hand In Mine RCA/Legacy

Billy Preston Blackbird Ultimate Collection: Billy Preston Hip-O (UC)

John Koerner Magazine Lady Running, Jumping, Standing Still Rhino/Elektra

East Village Shipwrecked Drop Out Heavenly Recordings

isaac gracie Love (Aint Always So Good) The death of you & i - EP EMI

Neil Finn & Eddie Vedder Throw Your Arms Around Me Crucible - The Songs of Hunters & Collectors (feat. Hunters & Collectors) Bloodlines

The Paragons Black Bird Singing Blackbird Singing - Single Treasure Isle Records

Johnny Sansone People Like You and Me Into Your Blues Short stack Records

New Orleans Suspects Neighborhood Strut Kaleidoscoped Louisiana Red Hot Records

Washboard Chaz Blues Trio 1st Shot Got Him Mix It Up Washboard Chaz Blues Trio

Flow Tribe Rub a Little Dirt (In Your Heart) Loteria Cosmica Bubble Bath Records

Ramsey Lewis Blackbird The Saturday Salon Series (The Beatles Songbook) STEELE MANAGEMENT

The Dillards I've Just Seen a Face Wheatstraw Suite Rhino/Elektra

J.D. Crowe & The New South Old Home Place J.D. Crowe & The New South Rounder Records

New Grass Revival Lonesome And A Long Way From Home Too Late To Turn Back Now (Live At The 4th Annual Telluride Bluegrass And Country Festival, Telluride, CO / June 25-26, 1977) Flying Fish

