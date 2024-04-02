The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
April 2, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Lots of great music tonight – in groups of …four.

Keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Karen Dalton Little Bit of Rain It's So Hard to Tell Who's Going to Love You the Best EMI Catalogue
Mary Margaret O'Hara My Friends Have Miss America Mary Margaret O'Hara
Kate Wolf You're Not Standing Like You Used To Lines on the Paper Owl Records
Eva Cassidy Stormy Monday (Live At Blues Alley) [2021 Master] Live At Blues Alley (25th Anniversary Edition) Blix Street
Beyoncé Blackbird Cowboy Carter Columbia Records Group
The Young Dubliners Foggy Dew Breathe Volcano
Shane MacGowan & The Popes The Snake with the Eyes of Garnet The Snake (Expanded Edition) ZTT Records
The Pogues The Old Main Drag Rum Sodomy & the Lash Warner Strategic Marketing
Scythian Galway Girl It's Not Too Late Scythian
Mississippi John Hurt Louis Collins Complete Recordings of Mississippi John Hurt John Hurt
Victoria Spivey Murder in the First Degree The Victoria Spivey Collection 1926-27 Acrobat Music
Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns 'lectric Chair Blues Bad Kids Club Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns
Michael Hall Love Is Murder Love Is Murder Safe House
Johnny Cash Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord) The Essential Johnny Cash Columbia/Legacy
The Caldwell Singers Take A Ride Jesus Is Real Ana / Sounds of the Band Music
Mavis Staples See That My Grave Is Kept Clean Your Good Fortune - EP Anti/Epitaph
Elvis Presley Working On the Building His Hand In Mine RCA/Legacy
Billy Preston Blackbird Ultimate Collection: Billy Preston Hip-O (UC)
John Koerner Magazine Lady Running, Jumping, Standing Still Rhino/Elektra
East Village Shipwrecked Drop Out Heavenly Recordings
isaac gracie Love (Aint Always So Good) The death of you & i - EP EMI
Neil Finn & Eddie Vedder Throw Your Arms Around Me Crucible - The Songs of Hunters & Collectors (feat. Hunters & Collectors) Bloodlines
The Paragons Black Bird Singing Blackbird Singing - Single Treasure Isle Records
Johnny Sansone People Like You and Me Into Your Blues Short stack Records
New Orleans Suspects Neighborhood Strut Kaleidoscoped Louisiana Red Hot Records
Washboard Chaz Blues Trio 1st Shot Got Him Mix It Up Washboard Chaz Blues Trio
Flow Tribe Rub a Little Dirt (In Your Heart) Loteria Cosmica Bubble Bath Records
Ramsey Lewis Blackbird The Saturday Salon Series (The Beatles Songbook) STEELE MANAGEMENT
The Dillards I've Just Seen a Face Wheatstraw Suite Rhino/Elektra
J.D. Crowe & The New South Old Home Place J.D. Crowe & The New South Rounder Records
New Grass Revival Lonesome And A Long Way From Home Too Late To Turn Back Now (Live At The 4th Annual Telluride Bluegrass And Country Festival, Telluride, CO / June 25-26, 1977) Flying Fish

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 April 1, 2024
WRIR Studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 