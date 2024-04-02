The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Lots of great music tonight – in groups of …four.
Keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Karen Dalton Little Bit of Rain It's So Hard to Tell Who's Going to Love You the Best EMI Catalogue Mary Margaret O'Hara My Friends Have Miss America Mary Margaret O'Hara Kate Wolf You're Not Standing Like You Used To Lines on the Paper Owl Records Eva Cassidy Stormy Monday (Live At Blues Alley) [2021 Master] Live At Blues Alley (25th Anniversary Edition) Blix Street Beyoncé Blackbird Cowboy Carter Columbia Records Group The Young Dubliners Foggy Dew Breathe Volcano Shane MacGowan & The Popes The Snake with the Eyes of Garnet The Snake (Expanded Edition) ZTT Records The Pogues The Old Main Drag Rum Sodomy & the Lash Warner Strategic Marketing Scythian Galway Girl It's Not Too Late Scythian Mississippi John Hurt Louis Collins Complete Recordings of Mississippi John Hurt John Hurt Victoria Spivey Murder in the First Degree The Victoria Spivey Collection 1926-27 Acrobat Music Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns 'lectric Chair Blues Bad Kids Club Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns Michael Hall Love Is Murder Love Is Murder Safe House Johnny Cash Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord) The Essential Johnny Cash Columbia/Legacy The Caldwell Singers Take A Ride Jesus Is Real Ana / Sounds of the Band Music Mavis Staples See That My Grave Is Kept Clean Your Good Fortune - EP Anti/Epitaph Elvis Presley Working On the Building His Hand In Mine RCA/Legacy Billy Preston Blackbird Ultimate Collection: Billy Preston Hip-O (UC) John Koerner Magazine Lady Running, Jumping, Standing Still Rhino/Elektra East Village Shipwrecked Drop Out Heavenly Recordings isaac gracie Love (Aint Always So Good) The death of you & i - EP EMI Neil Finn & Eddie Vedder Throw Your Arms Around Me Crucible - The Songs of Hunters & Collectors (feat. Hunters & Collectors) Bloodlines The Paragons Black Bird Singing Blackbird Singing - Single Treasure Isle Records Johnny Sansone People Like You and Me Into Your Blues Short stack Records New Orleans Suspects Neighborhood Strut Kaleidoscoped Louisiana Red Hot Records Washboard Chaz Blues Trio 1st Shot Got Him Mix It Up Washboard Chaz Blues Trio Flow Tribe Rub a Little Dirt (In Your Heart) Loteria Cosmica Bubble Bath Records Ramsey Lewis Blackbird The Saturday Salon Series (The Beatles Songbook) STEELE MANAGEMENT The Dillards I've Just Seen a Face Wheatstraw Suite Rhino/Elektra J.D. Crowe & The New South Old Home Place J.D. Crowe & The New South Rounder Records New Grass Revival Lonesome And A Long Way From Home Too Late To Turn Back Now (Live At The 4th Annual Telluride Bluegrass And Country Festival, Telluride, CO / June 25-26, 1977) Flying Fish