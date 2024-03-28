The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
They spoke on March 28, 2024 before an overflow audience
Norman Finkelstein and Chris Hedges
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
April 3, 2024
Norman Finkelstein is the author of many books, including the Holocaust Industry: Reflections on the Exploitation of Jewish Suffering; and Gaza: An Inquest into Its Martyrdom. He received his PhD from Princeton University’s Department of Politics and has held faculty positions at Brooklyn and Hunter Colleges, and Rutgers, New York, and DePaul Universities. Finkelstein's personal experience shaped his life. His mother survived the Majdanek concentration camp, his father survived Auschwitz.

Chris Hedges was the Middle East Bureau chief for the New York Times and a vocal critic of the invasion of Iraq. He left the paper after being told by the editors that he was not allowed to publicly speak out against the war.

The Real News is an independent, viewer-supported, radical media network. You can find the almost two-hour long recording of the event: Norman Finkelstein and Chris Hedges discuss Israel and Gaza at Princeton on YouTube. Please support everybody involved.

DATE: 2024/03/28
CREDIT: The Real News Network

  00:29:30
    
