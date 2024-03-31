The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
March 31, 2024, midnight
The D.C. Aires, “Jesus Coming Back Again”
from If You don't want to serve the lord
HOB

The D.C. Aires, “Time is Winding Up”
from If You don't want to serve the lord
HOB

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Historic Speech Delivered in Washington DC - August 28 1963”
from Funeral Services April 4 1968
Brotherhood Records

Sonny Okossun, “No More War”
from Oziddi
EMI

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Rainy Day, Dream Away”
from Electric Ladyland - 8-track version

The Mohawks, “The Champ”
from The Champ - Single
Phoenix Music International - 1968

Selda, “Ince Ince Bir Kar Yagar”
from Selda
Finders Keepers Records

Lata Mangeshgar, “Chalte Chalte”
from Pakeezah
HMV

Aretha Franklin, “How I Got Over (Live at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Los Angeles, CA, 01/13/72)”
from Amazing Grace (Live at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Los Angeles, CA, 01/13/72)
Rhino Atlantic - 2022

Nina Simone, “See-Line Woman”
from Broadway-Blues-Ballads
Verve Reissues - 1964

Eartha Kitt, “Salanga dou”
from That Bad Eartha
RCA

Dolly Parton, “Jolene”
from Jolene
RLG/Legacy - 1974

Pic-Nic, “Te esperaré (Remastered 2015)”
from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)
Parlophone Spain - 2015

Rudy Marquez, “Quiero Ser Yo”
from Háblame Suavemente
Top Hits

Rudy Marquez, “Mira La Gente”
from Háblame Suavemente
Top Hits

Tres Patines, El Señor Juez, Leopoldo Fernández, Anibal Del Mar, “El Lechon”
from Tremenda Corte
Musart

Tres Patines, El Señor Juez, Leopoldo Fernández, Anibal Del Mar, “Pompello En Orbita”
from Tremenda Corte
Musart

Alex Ruano With Paquito And His Rhythm, “La Luna Y El Toro”
from Magic Sax
Puchito

Al Castellanos and His Orchestra, “Together 1-2-3”
7” 45 rpm single

Louie & Chamaco Ramirez, and Cachao, “Descarga De Cuerdes Y Vientos”
from Salsa
unknown

Mongo Santamaria, “Hammer Head”
from Explosion!
OG LP

Manolo Muñoz, “Psicosis”
from Te Lo Dije
Discos Gas

Manolo Muñoz, “Noche No Te Vayas”
from Te Lo Dije
Discos Gas

Manolo Muñoz, “Poquita Fé”
from Llamarada
Discos Gas

Raphael, “Todas las Chicas Me Gustan”
from Raphael
Hispavox

Raphael, “Te Quiero Mucho”
from Raphael
Hispavox

Parlophone Spain - 2009
Elio Roca, “Amor Bilingue”
from Te Extrañaré Donde Estés
Miami Records - 1975

Barosso Y La Sensacion, “El Manisero”
from Barroso Y La Sensacion
Puchito

Hugo Blanco, “Tierra Mojada”
from Bailables No. 11
El Palacio De La Musica, S.A - 1976

Tania, “Pescañero”
from Increible!
Top Hits

John Federico, “Miserlou”
from Warm
unknown

Cali Uchis, “Dame Beso // Muévete”
from Orquideas
Geffen

PinkPantheress, “Bury me (feat. Kelela)”
from Heaven knows
Warner Records - 2023

Download Program Podcast
01:58:56 1 March 31, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:58:56  128Kbps mp3
Download File...
 