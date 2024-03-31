Notes: The D.C. Aires, “Jesus Coming Back Again”

from If You don't want to serve the lord

HOB



The D.C. Aires, “Time is Winding Up”

from If You don't want to serve the lord

HOB



Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Historic Speech Delivered in Washington DC - August 28 1963”

from Funeral Services April 4 1968

Brotherhood Records



Sonny Okossun, “No More War”

from Oziddi

EMI



The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Rainy Day, Dream Away”

from Electric Ladyland - 8-track version



The Mohawks, “The Champ”

from The Champ - Single

Phoenix Music International - 1968



Selda, “Ince Ince Bir Kar Yagar”

from Selda

Finders Keepers Records



Lata Mangeshgar, “Chalte Chalte”

from Pakeezah

HMV



Aretha Franklin, “How I Got Over (Live at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Los Angeles, CA, 01/13/72)”

from Amazing Grace (Live at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Los Angeles, CA, 01/13/72)

Rhino Atlantic - 2022



Nina Simone, “See-Line Woman”

from Broadway-Blues-Ballads

Verve Reissues - 1964



Eartha Kitt, “Salanga dou”

from That Bad Eartha

RCA



Dolly Parton, “Jolene”

from Jolene

RLG/Legacy - 1974



Pic-Nic, “Te esperaré (Remastered 2015)”

from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)

Parlophone Spain - 2015



Rudy Marquez, “Quiero Ser Yo”

from Háblame Suavemente

Top Hits



Rudy Marquez, “Mira La Gente”

from Háblame Suavemente

Top Hits



Tres Patines, El Señor Juez, Leopoldo Fernández, Anibal Del Mar, “El Lechon”

from Tremenda Corte

Musart



Tres Patines, El Señor Juez, Leopoldo Fernández, Anibal Del Mar, “Pompello En Orbita”

from Tremenda Corte

Musart



Alex Ruano With Paquito And His Rhythm, “La Luna Y El Toro”

from Magic Sax

Puchito



Al Castellanos and His Orchestra, “Together 1-2-3”

7” 45 rpm single



Louie & Chamaco Ramirez, and Cachao, “Descarga De Cuerdes Y Vientos”

from Salsa

unknown



Mongo Santamaria, “Hammer Head”

from Explosion!

OG LP



Manolo Muñoz, “Psicosis”

from Te Lo Dije

Discos Gas



Manolo Muñoz, “Noche No Te Vayas”

from Te Lo Dije

Discos Gas



Manolo Muñoz, “Poquita Fé”

from Llamarada

Discos Gas



Raphael, “Todas las Chicas Me Gustan”

from Raphael

Hispavox



Raphael, “Te Quiero Mucho”

from Raphael

Hispavox



Parlophone Spain - 2009

Elio Roca, “Amor Bilingue”

from Te Extrañaré Donde Estés

Miami Records - 1975



Barosso Y La Sensacion, “El Manisero”

from Barroso Y La Sensacion

Puchito



Hugo Blanco, “Tierra Mojada”

from Bailables No. 11

El Palacio De La Musica, S.A - 1976



Tania, “Pescañero”

from Increible!

Top Hits



John Federico, “Miserlou”

from Warm

unknown



Cali Uchis, “Dame Beso // Muévete”

from Orquideas

Geffen



PinkPantheress, “Bury me (feat. Kelela)”

from Heaven knows

Warner Records - 2023

