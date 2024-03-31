The D.C. Aires, “Jesus Coming Back Again” from If You don't want to serve the lord HOB
The D.C. Aires, “Time is Winding Up” from If You don't want to serve the lord HOB
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Historic Speech Delivered in Washington DC - August 28 1963” from Funeral Services April 4 1968 Brotherhood Records
Sonny Okossun, “No More War” from Oziddi EMI
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Rainy Day, Dream Away” from Electric Ladyland - 8-track version
The Mohawks, “The Champ” from The Champ - Single Phoenix Music International - 1968
Selda, “Ince Ince Bir Kar Yagar” from Selda Finders Keepers Records
Lata Mangeshgar, “Chalte Chalte” from Pakeezah HMV
Aretha Franklin, “How I Got Over (Live at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Los Angeles, CA, 01/13/72)” from Amazing Grace (Live at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Los Angeles, CA, 01/13/72) Rhino Atlantic - 2022
Nina Simone, “See-Line Woman” from Broadway-Blues-Ballads Verve Reissues - 1964
Eartha Kitt, “Salanga dou” from That Bad Eartha RCA
Dolly Parton, “Jolene” from Jolene RLG/Legacy - 1974