Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
The Police Murder Of Ryan Gainer, The Genocide in Gaza and the Suppression of Pro-Palestinian Voices, THE REVOLUTION WE NEED!
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor and Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show co-hosts); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party – The RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
April 3, 2024, midnight
Police murder of Gainer Ryan, a 15-year-old Black child with autism, by San Bernardino Sheriffs. Voices of the family of Gainer Ryan. Bob Avakian, The Oppression of Black People and Other People of Color, from “Why We Need an Actual Revolution and How We Can Really Make Revolution.” The Israeli/US genocide in Gaza and the repression coming down on students protesting the genocide Plus, a recent protest against the UC Board of Regents' attempts to suppress anti-genocide expression.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240403 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 3, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 