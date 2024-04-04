Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of NATO into a huge global military organization by looking at it from a variety of lenses beyond praising the North Atlantic Cavalry. In our first half hour, Yves Engler joins us to break down Canada’s connection to NATO and how peace activists may consider life without NATO.

In our second half hour, journalist Rick Rozoff who specializes in opposition to NATO spells out what is objectionable about the organization in the larger picture. And right after, Ajamu Baraka of Black Alliance for Peace tells the tale of what is objectionable about NATO from a Black Radical Perspective.