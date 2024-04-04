The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
April 4, 2024, midnight
Opening new frontiers in Afrobeat from the most unexpected places! From Chile comes the 13 piece Newen Afrobeat featuring Fela Kuti's former band leader, and London Afrobeat Collective celebrate Freedom. The two Ottawa founders of Souljazz Orchestra introduce us to Dystoh and a cover of the Payolas 'Eyes Of A Stranger'. Eccodek remixed and Yin Yin round out another eclectic hour of global grooves from World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
Newen Afrobeat - Mare Mare
London Afrobeat Collective - Freedom
Bedouin Soundclash - Birds Of A Feather CANCON
Piper Street Sound ft. Andy Bassford - Black Eyed Peace (Victor Rice Remix)
ShazaLaKazoo - Den S'Afino
Dystoh - Eyes Of A Stranger CANCON
Sandunes - Pelican Dance
Nosotros w/ Daniel French - Mentiras
Asian Dub Foundation - Youthquake Pt.1 Greta Speaks
Bahama Soul Club - The Rooster Calls ft. Josephine Nightengale
Rokia Kone/Jacknife Lee - Kurunba
Eccodek - Second Bird Calling (King Infinity Remix) CANCON
Yin Yin - Takahashi Timing

59:59

World Beat Canada Radio April 6 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:59 1 April 4, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
