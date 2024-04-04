Opening new frontiers in Afrobeat from the most unexpected places! From Chile comes the 13 piece Newen Afrobeat featuring Fela Kuti's former band leader, and London Afrobeat Collective celebrate Freedom. The two Ottawa founders of Souljazz Orchestra introduce us to Dystoh and a cover of the Payolas 'Eyes Of A Stranger'. Eccodek remixed and Yin Yin round out another eclectic hour of global grooves from World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
Newen Afrobeat - Mare Mare London Afrobeat Collective - Freedom Bedouin Soundclash - Birds Of A Feather CANCON Piper Street Sound ft. Andy Bassford - Black Eyed Peace (Victor Rice Remix) ShazaLaKazoo - Den S'Afino Dystoh - Eyes Of A Stranger CANCON Sandunes - Pelican Dance Nosotros w/ Daniel French - Mentiras Asian Dub Foundation - Youthquake Pt.1 Greta Speaks Bahama Soul Club - The Rooster Calls ft. Josephine Nightengale Rokia Kone/Jacknife Lee - Kurunba Eccodek - Second Bird Calling (King Infinity Remix) CANCON Yin Yin - Takahashi Timing