Summary: Opening new frontiers in Afrobeat from the most unexpected places! From Chile comes the 13 piece Newen Afrobeat featuring Fela Kuti's former band leader, and London Afrobeat Collective celebrate Freedom. The two Ottawa founders of Souljazz Orchestra introduce us to Dystoh and a cover of the Payolas 'Eyes Of A Stranger'. Eccodek remixed and Yin Yin round out another eclectic hour of global grooves from World Beat Canada Radio.