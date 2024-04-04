The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
April 4, 2024, midnight

We get deeper into the new Donegal from 35 year veterans of Irish trad, Altan. Sketch salu tes the fishy Whelkers of the world. Martin Simpson brings us some tasty slide from True Stories and Maggie's Wake introduce us to Brdget O'Brien. Canada's coolest mix of contemporary Celtic, it's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communicaations
Beoga - Back In The Lab
Dropkick Murphys - City By The Sea
The Mahones - Watch Me Fall CANCON
La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON
Sketch - The Whelker
Gangar - Slarkjen
Battlefield Band - Shepherd Lad
Altan - Liostail me le Sairsint
Jim Moray - Eppie Moray
Lexington Field - Alive
Martin Simpson - Greystones
Maggie's Wake - Bridget O'Brien CANCON
The Sternwheelers - Wet The Goat
Pat Chessell - Mother In Law CANCON
Shooglenifty - Caravan Up North

59:09

