We get deeper into the new Donegal from 35 year veterans of Irish trad, Altan. Sketch salu tes the fishy Whelkers of the world. Martin Simpson brings us some tasty slide from True Stories and Maggie's Wake introduce us to Brdget O'Brien. Canada's coolest mix of contemporary Celtic, it's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communicaations
Beoga - Back In The Lab Dropkick Murphys - City By The Sea The Mahones - Watch Me Fall CANCON La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON Sketch - The Whelker Gangar - Slarkjen Battlefield Band - Shepherd Lad Altan - Liostail me le Sairsint Jim Moray - Eppie Moray Lexington Field - Alive Martin Simpson - Greystones Maggie's Wake - Bridget O'Brien CANCON The Sternwheelers - Wet The Goat Pat Chessell - Mother In Law CANCON Shooglenifty - Caravan Up North