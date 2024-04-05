The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Peanut Butter Man
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
April 5, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, I Feel Like I’m Drowning, that’s Two Feet there for your listening pleasure, welcome once again to the world’s only nuclear powered radio program, so be careful how you use it, and for your own safety never stare directly at your radio during this broadcast. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 383. This time the Sonic Café brings you the Peanut Butter Man, comedian and former Jif peanut butter salesman, Greg Warren was a big deal in the peanut butter biz and he’s here to share his story, and ahh hopefully it won’t get stuck to the roof of your mouth. Yeah. Our music is pulled from 51 years and includes great tracks from Durry, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes. Lindsey Buckingham from his 1981 Law and Order release, some great old school funk from Third Guitar. We’ll spin that up around the bottom of the hour. Plus John Stewart with Stevie Nix, Iggy Pop, Deep Purple from 1968 and more as the Sonic Café brings you the Peanut Butter man, this time from that little café in the Pacific Northwest where we all prefer ahh organic peanut butter. Yummy. Here’s the Cynical Girl, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I Feel Like I'm Drowning
Artist: Two Feet
LP: A Twenty Something F**k
Yr: 2018
Song 2: Cynical Girl
Artist: Marshall Crenshaw
LP: Marshall Crenshaw
Yr: 1982
Song 3: Beggin'
Artist: Måneskin
LP: The Dome Vol. 99
Yr: 2021
Song 4: Nothing But Peanut Butter
Artist: Greg Warren Peanut Butter Salesman
LP: 800 Pound Gorilla
Yr. 2023
Song 5: Who's Laughing Now
Artist: Durry
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 6: Better Days
Artist: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
LP: Better Days
Yr: 1991
Song 7: Trouble
Artist: Lindsey Buckingham
LP: Law and Order
Year: 1981
Song 8: Baby Don't Cry
Artist: Third Guitar
LP: Florida Funk
Yr: 1972
Song 9: Gold
Artist: John Stewart (feat. Stevie Nicks)
LP:
Yr: 1979
Song 10: Pretty Flamingo
Artist: Iggy Pop
LP: New Values
Yr: 1979
Song 11: Never Before
Artist: Deep Purple
LP: Machine Head ©1972
Yr: 1972
Song 12: Ground for Divorce
Artist: Elbow
LP: The Seldom Seen Kid
Yr: 2008
Song 13: TV Queen
Artist: Wild Nothing
LP: Life of Pause
Yr: 2016
Song 14: Score With No Film
Artist: Adrian Belew
LP: Sometimes God Smiles: The Young Person's Guide to Discipline, Vol. 2
Yr: 1998
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 April 5, 2024
