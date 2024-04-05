Sonic Café, I Feel Like I’m Drowning, that’s Two Feet there for your listening pleasure, welcome once again to the world’s only nuclear powered radio program, so be careful how you use it, and for your own safety never stare directly at your radio during this broadcast. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 383. This time the Sonic Café brings you the Peanut Butter Man, comedian and former Jif peanut butter salesman, Greg Warren was a big deal in the peanut butter biz and he’s here to share his story, and ahh hopefully it won’t get stuck to the roof of your mouth. Yeah. Our music is pulled from 51 years and includes great tracks from Durry, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes. Lindsey Buckingham from his 1981 Law and Order release, some great old school funk from Third Guitar. We’ll spin that up around the bottom of the hour. Plus John Stewart with Stevie Nix, Iggy Pop, Deep Purple from 1968 and more as the Sonic Café brings you the Peanut Butter man, this time from that little café in the Pacific Northwest where we all prefer ahh organic peanut butter. Yummy. Here’s the Cynical Girl, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
