TBR 240405 - Animal Farm*

Subtitle: Animal Farm

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Date Published: April 5, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show revisits the 2016 election — a true circus of an election, let me tell you! The Toothless Old Grandpa also makes an appearance to tell us about how fascists seriously f%#k up down in Honduras.



When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro. Thunderbolts on the horizon.

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 1st, 2016



—



Segments:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00-00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30-02:51



Animal Farm

Music: Elvis Shoenberg's Orchestre Surreal featuring the Fabulous Miss Thing — The Melody Four — Randy Van Horn Singers — The Four Freshmen — The Van Beuren Players — The Du-Tels — The Four Freshmen — Jay Cotton

02:50-21:26



Native Tongue

Music: Little Richard — Manhattan Transfer

21:25-27:23



Disclaimer

27:23-27:48



Non-Musical Pigs

Music: Tom Tom Club

27:47-34:49



The Wisdom of the Thunderbolt #3

Music: Helen Piper — Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, & Jack Haley

34:49-36:14



Fascist F*%# Up

(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)

Music: Oranj Symphonette — DEVO

36:13-45:32



———————————————————



Music Intro

45:32-45:47



Peek-A-Boo

by: DEVO

45:46-48:46



Freedom of Choice

by DEVO

48:45-52:04



Credits / /Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

52:03-54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:



Intro

0:00-0:02



Are You Ready?

by DEVO

0:02-3:00



Cameo

by DEVO

3:00-5:46



Credits

5:46-6:00



