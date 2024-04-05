This week’s archive radio show revisits the 2016 election — a true circus of an election, let me tell you! The Toothless Old Grandpa also makes an appearance to tell us about how fascists seriously f%#k up down in Honduras.
When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro. Thunderbolts on the horizon.
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 1st, 2016
Segments:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00-00:31
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:30-02:51
Animal Farm Music: Elvis Shoenberg's Orchestre Surreal featuring the Fabulous Miss Thing — The Melody Four — Randy Van Horn Singers — The Four Freshmen — The Van Beuren Players — The Du-Tels — The Four Freshmen — Jay Cotton 02:50-21:26
Native Tongue Music: Little Richard — Manhattan Transfer 21:25-27:23
Disclaimer 27:23-27:48
Non-Musical Pigs Music: Tom Tom Club 27:47-34:49
The Wisdom of the Thunderbolt #3 Music: Helen Piper — Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, & Jack Haley 34:49-36:14
Fascist F*%# Up (Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa) Music: Oranj Symphonette — DEVO 36:13-45:32