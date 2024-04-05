The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Animal Farm
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
April 5, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show revisits the 2016 election — a true circus of an election, let me tell you! The Toothless Old Grandpa also makes an appearance to tell us about how fascists seriously f%#k up down in Honduras.

When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro. Thunderbolts on the horizon.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at www.radio4all.net

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 1st, 2016



Segments:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:51

Animal Farm
Music: Elvis Shoenberg's Orchestre Surreal featuring the Fabulous Miss Thing — The Melody Four — Randy Van Horn Singers — The Four Freshmen — The Van Beuren Players — The Du-Tels — The Four Freshmen — Jay Cotton
02:50-21:26

Native Tongue
Music: Little Richard — Manhattan Transfer
21:25-27:23

Disclaimer
27:23-27:48

Non-Musical Pigs
Music: Tom Tom Club
27:47-34:49

The Wisdom of the Thunderbolt #3
Music: Helen Piper — Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, & Jack Haley
34:49-36:14

Fascist F*%# Up
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Oranj Symphonette — DEVO
36:13-45:32

———————————————————

Music Intro
45:32-45:47

Peek-A-Boo
by: DEVO
45:46-48:46

Freedom of Choice
by DEVO
48:45-52:04

Credits / /Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
52:03-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:

Intro
0:00-0:02

Are You Ready?
by DEVO
0:02-3:00

Cameo
by DEVO
3:00-5:46

Credits
5:46-6:00

TBR 240405 - Animal Farm* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 April 4, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
TBR 240405 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 April 4, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
 