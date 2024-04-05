Notes: Welcome to the finale of our series on affordable housing for the creative workforce, brought to you in partnership with Arts for a Better Bay Area and the State of the Arts Summit. This episode is the culmination of our journey, featuring innovative solutions and inspirational figures from the creative world.



Join us as we delve into the heart of the ABBA summit with “Housing for the Artist Workforce: Revisiting Artists’ Housing Solutions.” Discover a pioneering pilot program that empowers artist property owners to leave a lasting legacy for the artistic community through a novel real estate trust model.



Meg Shiffler, the esteemed Director of the Artist Space Trust, graces us once again with her presence, offering profound insights into the Trust’s mission, its vital role in protecting artists’ legacies, and how creatives can actively participate in shaping their futures.



But that’s not all! Our exclusive interviews from the ABBA summit, conducted by our insightful reporters Isa Nakazawa and Eric Estrada, will transport you to the heart of the action. We’ll revisit conversations with influential figures like Kathryn Reasoner, a visionary in the arts, and Chun Yu, a poet and co-founder of the Two Languages One Community project, who infused the summit with their innovative spirits and groundbreaking work.



Don't miss out on this captivating conclusion to our series – our co-production with Arts for a Better Bay Area through their State of the Arts Summit. a tribute to the power of creativity and collaboration in building sustainable futures for artists.



