Program Information
People in the crowd and Speaker Rabbi Dovid Feldman
13
Rabbi Dovid Feldman - Jews United Against Zionism - Neturi Karta International
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
April 8, 2024, midnight
Rally on Quds Day in front of the Israeli Council. Interviews of 4 people in the crowd on why they were there. One person, a former Navy medic, spoke of his military experience and why he was compelled to support Palestine, a ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for the genocide in Gaza. Rabbi Dovid Feldman, one of the official speakers at the rally, called on "each and every human being" to oppose the genocide Israel is committing in Gaza in the ridiculous name of self defense and an end to the occupation of Palestine.
US Palestinian Community Network https://uspcn.org
Neturei Karta International info@nkusa.org

Download Program Podcast
00:46:01 1 April 6, 2024
Chicago,Ill
  View Script
    
 00:46:01  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 