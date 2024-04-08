Summary: Rally on Quds Day in front of the Israeli Council. Interviews of 4 people in the crowd on why they were there. One person, a former Navy medic, spoke of his military experience and why he was compelled to support Palestine, a ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for the genocide in Gaza. Rabbi Dovid Feldman, one of the official speakers at the rally, called on "each and every human being" to oppose the genocide Israel is committing in Gaza in the ridiculous name of self defense and an end to the occupation of Palestine.