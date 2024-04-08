Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from Mig’ma Nation, Quebec. Q052 is in the house. He's been staying busy, he has 3 albums out, “ImagiNation,” the “Calm” and “The Storm.” Indigenous Rock Hip Hop at it’s best. You can read all about Q052 at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/q052/



Enjoy music from Q052, David Strickland, JB the First Lady, Ana Tijoux, Carsen Gray, Samantha Crain, Rhonda Head,

Aysanabee, Ray Zaragoza, Garret T. Willie, Indian City, Gina Loring, Beny Esguerra, VILDA, Soleil Launiere, Graeme Jonez,

The Johnnys, Stevie Salas, Kevin Gutierrez, Melody McArthur, Marx Cassity, Tracy Bone, Mitchell Mikoons, Trent Agecoutay, Twin Flames, Centavrvs, Nancy Sanchez, Locos Por Juana, XAXO, B-Side Players, Dan L'initie, Def-i, Marie Font, Artson, Quese IMC, Supaman,Prolific The Rapper and much much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

