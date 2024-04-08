The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
in Indigenous cultures across the globe
Weekly Program
Heide Goettner-Abendroth, German feminist and scholar, a founder of the modern matriarchal studies movement, and of the International Academy for Modern Matriarchal Studies and Matriarchal Spirituality (HAGIA).
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
April 8, 2024, midnight
Dr. Heide Goettner-Abendroth, while on a tour of North America in 2013, discussed her latest book translated into English: "Matriarchal Societies: Studies on Indigenous Cultures Across the Globe." She was interviewed in Canada by Kristin Schwartz. The author explained that matriarchy does not mean rule by women, but rather that mothers/mother figures are the central organizers of these societies that prioritize the welfare of children, consensus decision-making, and role divisions based upon individuals' gender role choices rather than on biological sex lines.
Interview by Kristin Schwartz; post-production, continuity and editing by Kellia Ramares-Watson; update by WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wingsradionews@gmail.com

00:28:59 1 April 7, 2024
Toronto, Vancouver, Berkeley
