Summary: Dr. Heide Goettner-Abendroth, while on a tour of North America in 2013, discussed her latest book translated into English: "Matriarchal Societies: Studies on Indigenous Cultures Across the Globe." She was interviewed in Canada by Kristin Schwartz. The author explained that matriarchy does not mean rule by women, but rather that mothers/mother figures are the central organizers of these societies that prioritize the welfare of children, consensus decision-making, and role divisions based upon individuals' gender role choices rather than on biological sex lines.