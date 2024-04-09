The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 04-08-24
Weekly Program
Carroll O’Connor, Jack Lemon & Joe E. Brown, Groucho Marx, Stan Laurel & Oliver Hardy, Noel Coward, Sandy Dennis & George Segal, Carl Reiner & Mel Brooks; Emma’s Revolution.
 Lucia Chappelle
April 9, 2024, midnight
Queer kitch comes out “Stranger Than Straight”; a 4-years-ago-this-month musical reminder from Emma’s Revolution; Uganda’s “Kill the Gays Act” withstands a court challenge, a Russian drag show club owner is arrested for “extremism” at a Moscow airport, the U.N. Human Rights Council addresses intersex discrimination for the first time, Wisconsin trans student athletes win their governor’s vote, and a Florida Republican claims Pride in his anti-LGBTQ voting record.
All that and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Ava Davis & Michael Taylor-Gray and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondent: David Fradkin AKA “Nurse Pimento”. Cameo: Barry “Dr. Demento” Hansen. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Big Country; Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Judy Garland, Perry Como, Edie Gorme, Tommy Smothers, Martin Mull; Bette Midler; Emma’s Revolution.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
