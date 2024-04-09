Queer kitch comes out “Stranger Than Straight”; a 4-years-ago-this-month musical reminder from Emma’s Revolution; Uganda’s “Kill the Gays Act” withstands a court challenge, a Russian drag show club owner is arrested for “extremism” at a Moscow airport, the U.N. Human Rights Council addresses intersex discrimination for the first time, Wisconsin trans student athletes win their governor’s vote, and a Florida Republican claims Pride in his anti-LGBTQ voting record. All that and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Ava Davis & Michael Taylor-Gray and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondent: David Fradkin AKA “Nurse Pimento”. Cameo: Barry “Dr. Demento” Hansen. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Big Country; Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Judy Garland, Perry Como, Edie Gorme, Tommy Smothers, Martin Mull; Bette Midler; Emma’s Revolution.
