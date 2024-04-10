Summary: Where will all the metals and minerals come from that we need for solar panels, windmills, batteries and electric cars?



Simon Michaux did 18 years of development and research in the mines of Australia. He knows that minerals and metals are already running short and that we need to create a circular economy based on recycling.



In 2015 Simon Michaux came to Europe to learn industrial recycling and the circular economy at the University of Leiden, Netherlands. Michaux is now Associate Professor at GTK, the Geological Survey of Finland. He works with governments, United Nations agencies, non profits and financial institutions to help develop the renewable grid.



He was interviewed by Tony from Sustainable Logistics on Apr 7, 2024