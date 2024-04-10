The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
TUC Radio
How to reach a sustainable future with renewable energy
Simon Michaux
April 10, 2024, midnight
Where will all the metals and minerals come from that we need for solar panels, windmills, batteries and electric cars?

Simon Michaux did 18 years of development and research in the mines of Australia. He knows that minerals and metals are already running short and that we need to create a circular economy based on recycling.

In 2015 Simon Michaux came to Europe to learn industrial recycling and the circular economy at the University of Leiden, Netherlands. Michaux is now Associate Professor at GTK, the Geological Survey of Finland. He works with governments, United Nations agencies, non profits and financial institutions to help develop the renewable grid.

He was interviewed by Tony from Sustainable Logistics on Apr 7, 2024
Tony from Sustainable Logistics

00:29:30 1 April 7, 2024
INTERNET
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
