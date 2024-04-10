The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Actually?... Revolution IS Possible! A Speech by Sunsara Taylor, Followed by Q&A @ UCLA February 15
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (The RevComs); Annie Day (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
April 10, 2024, midnight
This week we feature a talk by Sunsara Taylor, “Actually?... Revolution IS Possible! And If This Revolution Isn't Made Soon, Humanity Is Thoroughly F*CKED!” This is the full speech given at UCLA on February 15, 2024. Introduction by Annie Day. Following the talk, Sunsara Taylor answers questions from the audience.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break at 47:31 and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS240410 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 10, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 