The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
Ambiance Congo" April 7, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
11
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
April 10, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Sam Mangwana
BIGUINE SENTIMENTALE
CONSOMMEZ LOCAL
Badmos International - 1982
3) Le T.P. OK Jazz
GODE YAMBA
LA RELÈVE: L’HERITAGE D’UN SEUL HOMME
Sonodisc - 1997
4) Vata Mombassa
VIMPI
BEST OF VATA MOMBASSA
MUSICPLUS.CI - 2018
5) Koffi Olomidé & Papa Wemba
LITIO YA CALENDRIER
WAKE UP
Sonodisc - 1996
6) Generation Universal
SYLVAIN MAMBO
PYRAMIDE
Musiki - 2013
7) Modogo Gian Franco Ferre
ECHAFAUDAGE
FESTIVAL DE CANNES
iM Modogo Gian Franco Feree - 2017
8) King Kester Emeneya
MAYEBO
LE JOUR LE PLUS LONG
Kiki Productions – 2007
9) Wenge el Paris
SEMBLO
LE MONDE À L’ENVERS (DU ROI PÉLÉ)
J.Carlitos – 2013
10) Bana O.K.
CHAMPAGNE
TONNERRE SHOW
Sonodisc – 1997
11) Franco & O.K. Jazz
MINOKO
FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITION POPULAIRES (1968-1970)
Planet Ilunga – 2024
12) Orchestre Celi Bitshou
TEMBE NA TEMBE YA NINI
CONGO FUNK! – SOUND MADNESS FROM THE SHORES OF
THE MIGHTY CONGO RIVER (KINSHASA/BRAZZAVILLE 1969-1982
Analog Africa - 2024
13) Les Bantous de la Capitale
JE SUIS UN QUELQU’UN
Recording by Leo Sarkisian
Voice of America Archive
14) Théo Blaise Kounkou
ILOUNGA 2
ORIGINAL MASTERS, VOL.4 : CELIA
Théo Blaise Kounkou – 2009
15) “FEFE“ David Diambouana
NGA WE
FEFE
Disques Sonics – 1980s
16) Frank Lassan
T’ENFAIT PAS MON VIEUX
SARKOULE
CID – 1980s
17) Luciana Demingongo
MA BICHE
UNE PLUME UNE VOIX UNE GUITARE
Une plume une voix une guitare – 2024
18) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM STEFIE TCHOCO
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:46
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
April 7, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:46
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
4
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский