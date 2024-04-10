Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Sam Mangwana

BIGUINE SENTIMENTALE

CONSOMMEZ LOCAL

Badmos International - 1982



3) Le T.P. OK Jazz

GODE YAMBA

LA RELÈVE: L’HERITAGE D’UN SEUL HOMME

Sonodisc - 1997



4) Vata Mombassa

VIMPI

BEST OF VATA MOMBASSA

MUSICPLUS.CI - 2018



5) Koffi Olomidé & Papa Wemba

LITIO YA CALENDRIER

WAKE UP

Sonodisc - 1996



6) Generation Universal

SYLVAIN MAMBO

PYRAMIDE

Musiki - 2013



7) Modogo Gian Franco Ferre

ECHAFAUDAGE

FESTIVAL DE CANNES

iM Modogo Gian Franco Feree - 2017



8) King Kester Emeneya

MAYEBO

LE JOUR LE PLUS LONG

Kiki Productions – 2007



9) Wenge el Paris

SEMBLO

LE MONDE À L’ENVERS (DU ROI PÉLÉ)

J.Carlitos – 2013



10) Bana O.K.

CHAMPAGNE

TONNERRE SHOW

Sonodisc – 1997



11) Franco & O.K. Jazz

MINOKO

FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITION POPULAIRES (1968-1970)

Planet Ilunga – 2024



12) Orchestre Celi Bitshou

TEMBE NA TEMBE YA NINI

CONGO FUNK! – SOUND MADNESS FROM THE SHORES OF

THE MIGHTY CONGO RIVER (KINSHASA/BRAZZAVILLE 1969-1982

Analog Africa - 2024



13) Les Bantous de la Capitale

JE SUIS UN QUELQU’UN

Recording by Leo Sarkisian

Voice of America Archive



14) Théo Blaise Kounkou

ILOUNGA 2

ORIGINAL MASTERS, VOL.4 : CELIA

Théo Blaise Kounkou – 2009



15) “FEFE“ David Diambouana

NGA WE

FEFE

Disques Sonics – 1980s



16) Frank Lassan

T’ENFAIT PAS MON VIEUX

SARKOULE

CID – 1980s



17) Luciana Demingongo

MA BICHE

UNE PLUME UNE VOIX UNE GUITARE

Une plume une voix une guitare – 2024



