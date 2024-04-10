The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
11
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
April 10, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Sam Mangwana
BIGUINE SENTIMENTALE
CONSOMMEZ LOCAL
Badmos International - 1982

3) Le T.P. OK Jazz
GODE YAMBA
LA RELÈVE: L’HERITAGE D’UN SEUL HOMME
Sonodisc - 1997

4) Vata Mombassa
VIMPI
BEST OF VATA MOMBASSA
MUSICPLUS.CI - 2018

5) Koffi Olomidé & Papa Wemba
LITIO YA CALENDRIER
WAKE UP
Sonodisc - 1996

6) Generation Universal
SYLVAIN MAMBO
PYRAMIDE
Musiki - 2013

7) Modogo Gian Franco Ferre
ECHAFAUDAGE
FESTIVAL DE CANNES
iM Modogo Gian Franco Feree - 2017

8) King Kester Emeneya
MAYEBO
LE JOUR LE PLUS LONG
Kiki Productions – 2007

9) Wenge el Paris
SEMBLO
LE MONDE À L’ENVERS (DU ROI PÉLÉ)
J.Carlitos – 2013

10) Bana O.K.
CHAMPAGNE
TONNERRE SHOW
Sonodisc – 1997

11) Franco & O.K. Jazz
MINOKO
FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITION POPULAIRES (1968-1970)
Planet Ilunga – 2024

12) Orchestre Celi Bitshou
TEMBE NA TEMBE YA NINI
CONGO FUNK! – SOUND MADNESS FROM THE SHORES OF
THE MIGHTY CONGO RIVER (KINSHASA/BRAZZAVILLE 1969-1982
Analog Africa - 2024

13) Les Bantous de la Capitale
JE SUIS UN QUELQU’UN
Recording by Leo Sarkisian
Voice of America Archive

14) Théo Blaise Kounkou
ILOUNGA 2
ORIGINAL MASTERS, VOL.4 : CELIA
Théo Blaise Kounkou – 2009

15) “FEFE“ David Diambouana
NGA WE
FEFE
Disques Sonics – 1980s

16) Frank Lassan
T’ENFAIT PAS MON VIEUX
SARKOULE
CID – 1980s

17) Luciana Demingongo
MA BICHE
UNE PLUME UNE VOIX UNE GUITARE
Une plume une voix une guitare – 2024

18) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM STEFIE TCHOCO
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

