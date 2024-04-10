The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Dylan Gaeta and Scot Miller
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
April 10, 2024, midnight
California is famous for its picturesque sunsets, year-round mild weather, excellent surf, and largely progressive politics, including forward-thinking greenhouse emission policies. This week on Sea Change Radio, however, we learn about a less pleasant claim to fame for the golden state. Today we're speaking with two scientists from Johns Hopkins University who are working to uncover the mysteries behind a dangerous greenhouse gas: sulfuryl fluoride. One such mystery is why so much of this harmful atmospheric compound originates from Southern California. Dylan Gaeta and Scot Miller walk us through changes in termite-eradication practices, how termites are not all alike, and what needs to happen in the nation's most populous state and elsewhere to solve the problem.
Track: June Bug
Artist: Fog Swamp
Album: Fog Swamp
Label: N/A
Year: 2018

Track: There Ain't No Bugs On Me
Artist: Jerry Garcia & David Grisman
Album: Not For Kids Only
Label: Acoustic Disc
Year: 1993

Track: California Love
Artist: 2Pac
Album: California Love
Label: Deathrow Records
Year: 1995

San Francisco
