Summary: Not all wonders are celestial. Consider this week's playlist which transits from Sicily (Galathea) to Ecuador (Hermanos Guitierrez), intersecting new spins from CeU and Afro Celt Sound System. And, Skeewiff redux Nancy Sinatra. One of these days these beats are going to walk all over you. Submit to the best music you'll never hear anywhere else but World Beat Canada Radio!