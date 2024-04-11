Not all wonders are celestial. Consider this week's playlist which transits from Sicily (Galathea) to Ecuador (Hermanos Guitierrez), intersecting new spins from CeU and Afro Celt Sound System. And, Skeewiff redux Nancy Sinatra. One of these days these beats are going to walk all over you. Submit to the best music you'll never hear anywhere else but World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Galathea - Divinite' feat. Kadi Koulibaly DK Phone w/Mara Seck & Liam Farrell - Goree Demba Alex Cuba - Corazon Gitano feat. Antonio Carmona Cinnamon Sandhu - Materialistic Rani David Starfire - Ostara (Nyrus Remix) Schnieke - Tanz Mir Den Untergang Ekiti Sound - Oba Oluwa feat Prince G Skeewiff - These Boots Are Made For Walking ) Sidestepper - Me Gustas (No Me Disgustas) CeU - Gerando na Alta Afro Celt Sound System - AM Bab L'Bluz - AmmA Sofia Kourtesis - El Carmen Hermanos Guitierrez - Low Sun