worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
April 11, 2024, midnight
Not all wonders are celestial. Consider this week's playlist which transits from Sicily (Galathea) to Ecuador (Hermanos Guitierrez), intersecting new spins from CeU and Afro Celt Sound System. And, Skeewiff redux Nancy Sinatra. One of these days these beats are going to walk all over you. Submit to the best music you'll never hear anywhere else but World Beat Canada Radio!
Galathea - Divinite' feat. Kadi Koulibaly
DK Phone w/Mara Seck & Liam Farrell - Goree Demba
Alex Cuba - Corazon Gitano feat. Antonio Carmona
Cinnamon Sandhu - Materialistic Rani
David Starfire - Ostara (Nyrus Remix)
Schnieke - Tanz Mir Den Untergang
Ekiti Sound - Oba Oluwa feat Prince G
Skeewiff - These Boots Are Made For Walking )
Sidestepper - Me Gustas (No Me Disgustas)
CeU - Gerando na Alta
Afro Celt Sound System - AM
Bab L'Bluz - AmmA
Sofia Kourtesis - El Carmen
Hermanos Guitierrez - Low Sun

