Celt In A Twist answers the pipes call with Pints and Pipes. Plus, more Canadian Celtic from Maggie's Wake, Derina Harvey and The Real McKenzies. We unearth a Peatbog Faeries oddity, 'Wacko King Hako' and succumb to a transcendent new spin from the Afro Celt Sound System. Join Patricia Fraser for Canada's contemporary Celtic radio hour!
Calcopyrite Communications
Pipes And Pints - Calling Me Talisk - Beast Vishten - More Love feat. 6 Hearts CANCON Maggie's Wake - Adaptation CANCON Iain Thompson And Marc Duff - Glendale Martyrs Grumpy O Sheep - The Man With The Dog The Hackensaw Boys - Happy For Us Jansberg - Kometens Hale The Real McKenzies - Kings Of Fife CANCON Peatbog Faeries - Wacko King Hako John McSherry - The Wave Sweeper Afro Celt Sound System - AM Aine Minogue - Maire Mhor Derina Harvey Band - Unreeling CANCON