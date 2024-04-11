Summary: Celt In A Twist answers the pipes call with Pints and Pipes. Plus, more Canadian Celtic from Maggie's Wake, Derina Harvey and The Real McKenzies. We unearth a Peatbog Faeries oddity, 'Wacko King Hako' and succumb to a transcendent new spin from the Afro Celt Sound System. Join Patricia Fraser for Canada's contemporary Celtic radio hour!