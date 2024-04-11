The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 11, 2024, midnight
Celt In A Twist answers the pipes call with Pints and Pipes. Plus, more Canadian Celtic from Maggie's Wake, Derina Harvey and The Real McKenzies. We unearth a Peatbog Faeries oddity, 'Wacko King Hako' and succumb to a transcendent new spin from the Afro Celt Sound System. Join Patricia Fraser for Canada's contemporary Celtic radio hour!
Calcopyrite Communications
Pipes And Pints - Calling Me
Talisk - Beast
Vishten - More Love feat. 6 Hearts CANCON
Maggie's Wake - Adaptation CANCON
Iain Thompson And Marc Duff - Glendale Martyrs
Grumpy O Sheep - The Man With The Dog
The Hackensaw Boys - Happy For Us
Jansberg - Kometens Hale
The Real McKenzies - Kings Of Fife CANCON
Peatbog Faeries - Wacko King Hako
John McSherry - The Wave Sweeper
Afro Celt Sound System - AM
Aine Minogue - Maire Mhor
Derina Harvey Band - Unreeling CANCON

58:24

Celt In A Twist April 14 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:58:24 1 April 11, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:24  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
 