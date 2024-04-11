Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour we are examining what is now called the Genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda as they took place starting 30 years ago this week, and arriving at the conclusion that this horrible tragedy was masked to conceal the truth of the actual perpetrators, the RPF, and the victims. In our first half hour, journalist Ann Garrison joins us to elaborate on

what her research revealed and about how the current day Rwanda is a totalitarian regine with no room for dissent on this question. Then in our second half hour, writer, and publisher Robin Philpot returns to the show to talk about his 2013 book, Rwanda and the New Scramble for Africa.