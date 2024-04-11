The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 427
Michael Welch, Ann Garrison, Robin Philpot
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
April 11, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour we are examining what is now called the Genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda as they took place starting 30 years ago this week, and arriving at the conclusion that this horrible tragedy was masked to conceal the truth of the actual perpetrators, the RPF, and the victims. In our first half hour, journalist Ann Garrison joins us to elaborate on
what her research revealed and about how the current day Rwanda is a totalitarian regine with no room for dissent on this question. Then in our second half hour, writer, and publisher Robin Philpot returns to the show to talk about his 2013 book, Rwanda and the New Scramble for Africa.
interviews by Michael Welch

