From GERMANY- A group of Swiss women age 65 and over won a landmark case at the EU Human Rights court- they said that the Swiss government was not taking action to protect their health from increasing heat caused by human induced climate change. At the ICJ Nicaragua has charged Germany has aided in genocide in the Gaza Strip. RDW has a weekly show called the Conflict Zone hosted by Tim Sebastian. His guest this week was Jen Egeland head of the Norwegian Refugee Council. Jen describes Rafah as the largest, most crowded refugee camp on earth. He says that the man-made famine 1.1 million people are experiencing could be overcome if Israel would stop holding up relief trucks at the borders. He says the US, Germany, and the UK need to stop providing the weapons killing the Palestinians and to pressure Israel to allow relief trucks in. He says the world sees industrial strength hypocrisy when the West deplores Russian actions in Ukraine but aids Israel in starving and destroying Gaza.



From FRANCE- EU lawmakers approved a package of reforms to their asylum policy, which generally makes it much more difficult to receive asylum and easier to deport those seeking refuge. Then Benjamin Jensen from the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC gives more details on how the Israeli Defense Forces employ Artificial Intelligence to determine which Palestinians to kill, and who they associate with.



From CUBA- At the UN, Palestine is moving forward in applying for recognition as a state rather than as an observer. The Ecuador police broke into the Mexican embassy to arrest the former Vice President of Ecuador who was seeking political asylum there.



