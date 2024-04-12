Contrary to the five to zero decision by the Ukiah City Council reccomending a No Vote, Medocino County Supervisor Jim Wattenburger, whoes district solely comprises the City of Ukiah, voted yes creating a board majority to further investigate the development of a major shopping center adjacent to Ukiah, a small, tranquil, rural community. In this conversation Richard Shoemaker, a former member of the Board of Supervisors from the Ukiah district, and attorney and veteran board watcher Barry Vogel (host and producer of Radio Curious) discuss the unusual anomalies of this event. This program was originally broadcast on August 22, 2007.
The book Richard Shoemaker recommends is “Ripples From the Zambezi,” by Ernesto Sirolli. Barry Vogel recommends “Big Box Swindle,” by Stacy Mitchell.
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
Richard Shoemaker & Vogel, Barry Esq. — "Citizen Effort to Combat Big Box Takeover of a Small, Rural Community"