April 12, 2024
Music
Danny Hensley
 Danny Hensley
April 12, 2024, midnight
Join me as I recognize and appreciate our musical heritage. From traditional Mountain Music to more modern day Bluegrass Music I explore the sounds of the fiddle, banjo, guitars, mandolin and of course string bands. Traditional mountain music includes lively strains of old-time, bluegrass, ballad singing, blues, and sacred music.
The tradition of Appalachian vocal tunes will be featured each week with pure appreciation of the unique storytelling through song as the forefront of this program.
This week, The Lonesome Sisters, Riley Baugus, Hilary Hawke, Doc Watson, Aubrey Atwater and Roscoe Holcomb are among the artists featured on this weeks program.

00:59:34 1 April 12, 2024
WSBB - Holding Cell Studios
