Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Pre-Taped Call In Show
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
April 12, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café Marc Ribler with a terrific commentary on America’s flat panel TV, 5K, Amazon fueled culture of consumerism from the 2021 LP The Whole World Awaits. So hey, welcome to the café, the radio program that gives you what you need, exactly when you need it, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 384. This time the Sonic Café presents, the pre-taped call-in show, where we tape all our shows a week in advance, with our host Ken Durell. It’s a great concept we hope will ahh really take off. Our eclectic music mix is from the 53 years and includes a bunch of great tunes. Listen for In My House from the Mary Jane Girls, a Santana classic, INXS, She’s Drunk All The Time, from Tim Timebomb & Friends, The Woggles, 2023 music from Ian Hunter, The Wombats, Blood, Sweat and Tears and more. Oh and one other thing. During the second half of the show listen for the late, great George Carlin, with maybe one his greatest word jam, monologue of all time. Wonder what he’d say about our modern world if he were with us today. All that and more this time, on the pre-taped call-in show, from our radio cafe in the great Pacific Northwest. Here’s Tom Jones with Burning Hell, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Who Could Ask For Anything More
Artist: Marc Ribler
LP: The Whole World Awaits You
Yr: 2021
Song 2: Burning Hell
Artist: Tom Jones
LP: Praise & Blame
Yr: 2010
Song 3: In My House
Artist: Mary Jane Girls
LP: Only For You
Yr: 1985
Song 4: Pre-Taped Call-in Show
Artist: Mr. Show
LP: Mr. Show
Yr.
Song 5: Hope You're Feeling Better
Artist: Santana
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1970
Song 6: Listen Like Thieves
Artist: INXS
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1987
Song 7: She's Drunk All The Time
Artist: Tim Armstrong
LP: Tim Timebomb & Friends
Year: 2014
Song 8: Pitch a Fit
Artist: The Woggles
LP: Tally Ho!
Yr: 2017
Song 9: Bed of Roses
Artist: Ian Hunter
LP: Defiance Part 1
Yr: 2023
Song 10: I Only Wear Black
Artist: The Wombats
LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life
Yr: 2018
Song 11: Slidin'
Artist: Paul McCartney
LP: McCartney III
Yr: 2020
Song 12: The greatest monologue of all time
Artist: George Carlin
LP:
Yr:
Song 13: Alone
Artist: Blood, Sweat & Tears
LP: The Complete Columbia Singles [Disc 2]
Yr: 1972
Song 14: Breathe In, Breathe Out
Artist: Alice Merton
LP: S.I.D.E.S.
Yr: 2022
Song 15: Nadas Por Free
Artist: Ozomatli
LP: Fire Away
Yr: 2010
Song 16: Corsa Mortale
Artist: P. De Luca E I Mark 4
LP:
Yr:
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 12, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 