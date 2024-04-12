The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative
April 12, 2024, midnight

#1 - Full 3hour 5min shw
#2 - David Livingstone new book Zionism History of a Jewish Heresy - 01:10:00
#3 - Craig Murray explains why he believes China-led UN armed intervention is necessary in Gaza - 00:13:00
#4 - James O'Brien vs Israel-apologist Trevor in Finchley over aid worker killings in Gaza LBC - 00:12:00
#5 - Kees van der Pijl on Wests return to Fascism Gaza Ukraine States of Emergency Pandemic von Angst - 01:05:00
#6 - Lord Sumption Historic Threat To Democracy 2020 Covid Government By Decree - 01:10:00
#7 - Dr John Campbell Global cancer concerns - 00:10:00
#8 - Turbo Cancer WorldwideCovid Inquiry Sessions Sonia Elijah RealityCheck Radio Alistair Harding -00:40:00
#9 - The Price Is Wrong by Brett Christophers, Private Equity Plan Is To Privatise EVERYTHING - 01:20:00
#10 - Jeff Mason musician tolled out of Bristol anti Agenda 2030 CAZ anti ULEZ -00:13:00
#11 - Ian Black Cambridge winning campaign against ULEZ conjestion charge - 00:40:00
#12 - Prayer criminal Isabel Vaughn-Spruce attested for prayer abortion buffer zones, the pro-life movement - 00:20:00
#13 - Else Kruger From Bormann's Secretary to British Housewife - Mark Felton Hitler Bunker - 00:35:00

