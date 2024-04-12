|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|Welcome to the Machine*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|April 12, 2024, midnight
| This week’s archive radio show ponders the lessons of Benjamin Franklin on the subject of farting proudly, and we point out some of the reasons that Goldman $achs $ucks. Welcome to the Machine.
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 20th, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro
Music: Liverpaw
00:00—01:50
Yellow vs. Green 1
by: Ken Nordine
1:50—3:20
Fart Proudly!
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven
03:19—08:27
Yellow vs. Green 2
by: Ken Nordine
8:26—09:55
Welcome to the Machine
Music: Jennifer Batten — Ed Mann — Consolidated
09:55—27:11
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer
27:11—27:35
Stupid America
by: The Final Edition
27:34—29:17
Goldman $achs $ucks
Music: Mike Oldfield (3X)
29:16—39:57
———————————————————
Music Intro
39:55—40:11
Whitey on the Moon
by Gil Scott-Heron
40:11—41:43
The Message
by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious
41:42—44:54
Wrong Radio Station
by Benjamin Zephaniah
44:52—49:38
Fascists
by Woody Guthrie
49:36—51:09
Man Plans God Laughs
by Public Enemy
51:09—53:13
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
53:10—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:
Intro
0:00—0:21
Time To Assimilate
by The Plastic Fantastics
0:20—2:26
Long Way Down
by Tom Odell
2:25—5:12
Credits
5:12—6:00
