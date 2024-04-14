The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
April 14, 2024, midnight
Another nice pile of old records on Backbeat this week, we've got alley cats, cats with a fiddle, the original version of a song that put Robert Palmer on the musical map, Tiny Bradshaw shows us his soft side, Danny Marks shows us his country side, with a bluegrass pantyhose commercial thrown in for fun
Artist - Title Year
Ruth Brown - Papa Daddy 1959
Shelly Lee Alley & His Alley Cats - Let Me Bring It To Your Door 1938
The Cats And The Fiddle - I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire 1941
Lincoln Gospel Singers - Lincoln Gospel Train
Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson - Careless Love 1967
Danny Marks - Mixed Up Girl 2012
Bill Mounce - It's Just My Imagination 1941
Lee Dorsey - Sneakin' Sally Through The Alley 1970
Tiny Bradshaw - Soft 1953
The Manhattan Brothers - Dubula Mfanandini 1955
Amos Milburn - Jitterbug Parade 1949
Chester Smith - You Gotta Move 1958
Slim Harpo - I Got Love If You Want It 1957
Barbara Acklin - Love Makes A Woman 1968
White Lightning - Cantrice
B.B. King, With The Maxwell Davis Orchestra - Blues At Midnight 1962
Jesse & Buzzy - Goin' Back To Orleans 1958
The Beverly Sisters - Oh Ricky 1959
Chuck Willis - Lawdy Miss Mary 1956
Freddie Hart - Dig Boy Dig 1956
Benny Goodman Trio - Flying Home 2015

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 14, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 