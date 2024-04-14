Notes: Artist - Title Year

Ruth Brown - Papa Daddy 1959

Shelly Lee Alley & His Alley Cats - Let Me Bring It To Your Door 1938

The Cats And The Fiddle - I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire 1941

Lincoln Gospel Singers - Lincoln Gospel Train

Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson - Careless Love 1967

Danny Marks - Mixed Up Girl 2012

Bill Mounce - It's Just My Imagination 1941

Lee Dorsey - Sneakin' Sally Through The Alley 1970

Tiny Bradshaw - Soft 1953

The Manhattan Brothers - Dubula Mfanandini 1955

Amos Milburn - Jitterbug Parade 1949

Chester Smith - You Gotta Move 1958

Slim Harpo - I Got Love If You Want It 1957

Barbara Acklin - Love Makes A Woman 1968

White Lightning - Cantrice

B.B. King, With The Maxwell Davis Orchestra - Blues At Midnight 1962

Jesse & Buzzy - Goin' Back To Orleans 1958

The Beverly Sisters - Oh Ricky 1959

Chuck Willis - Lawdy Miss Mary 1956

Freddie Hart - Dig Boy Dig 1956

Benny Goodman Trio - Flying Home 2015