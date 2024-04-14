Another nice pile of old records on Backbeat this week, we've got alley cats, cats with a fiddle, the original version of a song that put Robert Palmer on the musical map, Tiny Bradshaw shows us his soft side, Danny Marks shows us his country side, with a bluegrass pantyhose commercial thrown in for fun
Artist - Title Year Ruth Brown - Papa Daddy 1959 Shelly Lee Alley & His Alley Cats - Let Me Bring It To Your Door 1938 The Cats And The Fiddle - I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire 1941 Lincoln Gospel Singers - Lincoln Gospel Train Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson - Careless Love 1967 Danny Marks - Mixed Up Girl 2012 Bill Mounce - It's Just My Imagination 1941 Lee Dorsey - Sneakin' Sally Through The Alley 1970 Tiny Bradshaw - Soft 1953 The Manhattan Brothers - Dubula Mfanandini 1955 Amos Milburn - Jitterbug Parade 1949 Chester Smith - You Gotta Move 1958 Slim Harpo - I Got Love If You Want It 1957 Barbara Acklin - Love Makes A Woman 1968 White Lightning - Cantrice B.B. King, With The Maxwell Davis Orchestra - Blues At Midnight 1962 Jesse & Buzzy - Goin' Back To Orleans 1958 The Beverly Sisters - Oh Ricky 1959 Chuck Willis - Lawdy Miss Mary 1956 Freddie Hart - Dig Boy Dig 1956 Benny Goodman Trio - Flying Home 2015