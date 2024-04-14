Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from Toronto, Ontario, Veronica Johnny is in the house. Songwriter, performer and the lead singer in her band “The Johnnys.” They have just released a new remix of tunes from their classic album “Leathers and Feathers,” Bringing us some High Energy Indigenous Rock n roll featuring Stevie Salas and Kevin Gutierrez. Read all about them at our place at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/the-johnnys



Enjoy music from The Johnnys, Stevie Salas, Kevin Gutierrez, Midnight Sparrows, Levi Platero, Indigenous, Sebastian Gaskin, Old Soul Rebel, Ozomatli, Joey Nowyuk, Joyslam, Banda Black Rio, Jalmy, Joey Stylez, Melody McArthur, Phyllis Sinclair, Rhonda Head, Injunuity, Robert Mirabal, Indian City, La Ley, Leonard Sumner, Hataalii, Janet Panic, Mamarudegyal, Stolen Identity, Blackbird, The Bloodshots and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.